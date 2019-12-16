CPI Leader D Raja Criticises Violence Against Jamia Millia University students

Rajya Sabha MP D Raja on Monday criticised the violence against the Jamia Millia University students and condemned police violence against the agitating people all over the country. "In a democratic country, people have the right to express their grievance, who gives the right to police officials to enter the university campus and attack students?" he asked.

Over 50 students were detained by the Delhi police during the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act on Sunday. The cops also used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob but denied firing at them. The CPI leader held the union government responsible for police taking brutal actions against the students at Jamia University.

Clash at Jamia Millia University

Jamia Millia Islamia University had turned into a battlefield on Friday after students, who wanted to march to Parliament House to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act, clashed with the police. Fifty students were detained while stopping protestors at the varsity gate and preventing them from carrying out their march.

The students, who were lathi-charged by police personnel, alleged that the police also used tear gas to quell their march. The students also resorted to stone-pelting. However, the protestors alleged that police resorted to stone-pelting first and students threw stones in response to the attack.

Student protest against CAA

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The act applies to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. There were severe clashes in the national capital against the act on Sunday. People protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured.

Subsequently, there were reports of students being injured and detained as the police entered the Jamia campus. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station. Similar scenes were witnessed at the Aligarh Muslim University as well.

(With inputs from ANI)