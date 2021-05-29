'Cream Fungus' In MP: After Black & White Fungus, Jabalpur Reports A New Fungal Infection

After cases of Black, White, and Yellow fungus, a new variant of fungal infection, 'cream fungus' has been detected from a patient in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. According to the officials, a case of cream fungus has been reported with Black fungus in the COVID-19 infected victim. The patient is getting treated in the ENT department of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College. Cases of Black and White fungus were already getting reported on a higher scale in the district.

Medical experts have enlightened that the cases of fungal infections are coming out due to excessive use of COVID-19 antibodies which are eliminating important and symbiotic bacteria from the body. These bacterias are significant for eradicating fungus from human body. Currently, there are 106 patients in the medical college, out of which 39 patients have also been operated from fungal infections.

Madhya Pradesh Fungal infection cases

The state has 752 cases of Black Fungus and last week Madhya Pradesh had declared mucormycosis as an epidemic. Last week, a 55-year-old man from Jabalpur had diagnosed with White Fungus after getting cured from COVID-19. The state is facing additional crisis of fungal infections while the coronavirus situation has improved at a stage where state officials are ready to start the unlock process of infection-induced restrictions. However, the fungal infection outbreak is a huge concern for state authorities. Coincidentally, both white and cream fungal infection's first case was reported in Jabalpur.

Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 condition

The state is reporting less than 2000 COVID-19 cases for past two days depicting an improvement in fresh cases. On Friday, the state recorded 1,854 new positive cases taking the total tally to 7,75,709 COVID-19 infections. The positivity rate also dipped further to 2.5%. Currently, there are 34,322 active coronavirus cases in the state. A total of 5,796 patients recovered from the disease. At the same time, 63 people succumbed to the infection in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the union government has ramped up production of Amphotericin B Emulsion injections which are used to treat black fungus infection. The price of the injection is also brought down to Rs 1200 from Rs. 7000. The Government has also directed more companies to produce the injections as till now only one pharmaceutical was manufacturing the drug.