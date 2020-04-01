'Crisis Of Essential Medical Kits In Jharkhand,' Says Health Minister

A day after Jharkhand reported its first COVID-19 case, state Health Minister Banna Gupta informed that the state health department is facing a crisis of essential medical equipment such as personal protective equipment kits, thermal scanners, N95 masks and ventilators. Gupta said that he has informed the Union Health Ministry about it and requested the Centre to provide the same.

"Jharkhand's first Coronavirus positive case (was) detected yesterday. I had a word with Union Health Minister yesterday itself and brought the fact before him that we don't have sufficient PPE kit, thermal scanners, N95 masks and ventilators. We need it urgently. I have requested him to make these things available to us," the State Health Minister said in a response to news agency ANI.

'The opposition should also put efforts'

Shortly after a Malaysian woman tested positive and became the first COVID-19 patient in Jharkhand, the BJP in Opposition attacked the State Government, accusing it of conducting fewer tests than required.

On this, the Health Minister replied, "The Opposition should work together and seriously on this matter. This is not the time for politics. BJP has its strong partner in the form of the Central government, so it should also put efforts to get us medical kits."

Meanwhile, the entire Hindpiri area, where the COVID-19 patient was staying, has been cordoned off. It is being sanitized and other necessary steps being taken by the district administration.

Jharkhand reports its first positive case of COVID-19

Jharkhand reported its first case of COVID-19 after a Malaysian woman tested positive for the virus, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"A Malaysian woman, who is among the 24 persons found staying in a mosque in Ranchi, has been found positive. She is absolutely normal and asymptomatic, Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

The 24 people, including foreign nationals, were traced to a mosque at Hindpiri in the city on Monday and kept at a quarantine facility in Ranchi, officials said.

