This Is How Hemant Soren's Govt Helping The People Of Jharkhand Amid Lockdown; Read Here

In a bid to ease the life of people in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren is holding regular meetings with officials and keeping track of the situation. Jharkhand has issued helpline numbers of the police and district administration officials in all the 24 districts. Till now, no positive case has been reported in the state. The tests of 137 people have been found negative.

The state goverment has directed officials to gather concrete information regarding the number of people who are trapped in other states alongwith their addresses so that help can be provided to them. The state will give money directly to them. Jharkhand is also organising counselling for its people who are outside of the state.

Furthermore, to make the lockdown a success, officials have been directed to develop a food supply chain from cities to far flung areas. The Deputy Commissioners have been asked to form a supply chain consisting of 1000 people who should be given the name of Apaka Mitra who will be providing daily items door to door.

READ: Gamechanger? Indian Railways prototype Coronavirus isolation coach ready; pictures here

Jharkhand to give 2 months' ration in advance

Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had said that his government has decided to provide two months' ration in advance to the beneficiaries of the public distribution system, as the country entered the second day of the lockdown on Thursday to contain the Coronavirus outbreak.

Around 90 per cent of the families in the state will benefit from this decision, he said.

"Rest assured, your son or brother is continuously making efforts to help the people of Jharkhand," Soren said in a tweet on Wednesday.

He also appealed to the people to abide by the 21-day lockdown order to prevent the spread of the disease. Jharkhand has not reported any COVID-19 case so far.

The state government had on Wednesday issued a rate- chart of essential items at the public distribution outlets, following reports that a few ration shops were charging higher prices for commodities and some others selling them in the black market, taking advantage of the lockdown.

In Ranchi, the district administration has tied up with Suvidha Kendra and Big Bazaar for ration supply. The municipal corporation is making efforts to clean the cities and districts.

The Jharkhand health department has set up a 557-bed isolation ward for Coronavirus patients. Out of these, 96 are in Medical Colleges, 200 are in Sadar Hospital and another 261 in private hospitals. A state-level coordination centre has also been set up at the Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) to track corona-related complaints.

Hemant Soren and others have donated money for measures to deal with Coronavirus in the state. Soren has donated Rs 25 lakh from his legislator local area fund to the Sahebganj administration. Ranchi BJP MP Sanjay Seth has contributed Rs 1 crore from the local area MP fund to the Ranchi administration.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India enters Day 4 of lockdown; active cases soar to 775

The Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, India has reported over 850 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, 19 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

READ: Fact Check: Has Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 50,000 crore towards the Coronavirus fight?

READ: BIG: UP govt deploys bus fleet to intercept migrant exodus from Delhi; 100 buses per hour

(Photo: PTI)