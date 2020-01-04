CRPF Commandant Demands Public Apology From Jharkhand Police For "animal-like Treatment"

An assistant CRPF Commandant sent a legal notice to senior Jharkhand Police officials, demanding an unconditional public apology for allegedly "defaming'' and "mental harassing'' the CRPF jawans.

Rahul Solanki, Assistant Commandant 222 BN, CRPF has said in his notice that the Jharkhand Police were misinforming the media without a thorough investigation into the matter.

Solanki's lawyer, Advocate Abhinav Garg has sought a written public apology from the police senior officials accountable for alleged defamation, mental harassment, and compromising the safety and security of CRPF Jawans, causing loss to the government exchequer and giving incorrect information to the Election Commission.

"Animal-like treatment"

Commandant Rahul Solanki had earlier claimed that after the troops finished their duty in the second phase of Jharkhand polls on December 7, they were not provided with any basic assistance and were given "animal-like treatment" by civil authorities.

"There was no arrangement for drinking water and other basic necessities. That knowingly civil authorities affected "the dignity and honour" of the Jawans when they reached Ranchi on Sunday after covering a distance of 200 km, including 17 km on foot," the notice to the state authorities and headquarters in Delhi stated.

According to the notice, the troops were provided water from a water cannon for drinking and cooking purposes when they reached Ranchi on Sunday after covering a distance of 200 km, including 17 km on foot.

The CRPF officer, who commands the 'Golf' company of about 100 CRPF troops, claimed that the administrative arrangements made by civil authorities were "highly deplorable and pathetic".

Jharkhand Police Additional Director General (operations) ML Meena had, however, dismissed the allegations saying that initially, there were some issues but they were resolved soon. There is a heavy movement of polling parties and security forces in the state so some initial problems do occur, ML Meena had reported said.

