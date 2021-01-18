CRPF, DRDO Launch Bike Ambulance 'RAKSHITA' On Jan 18 To Aid In Urgent Medical Needs

On Monday, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) launched a specially developed 'RAKSHITA'- a bike ambulance for urgent evacuation needs of the security force. It was launched on January 18 in Delhi.

A CRPF official said that these bikes will give assistant to CRPF jawans and paramedics in case of any injuries during encounters.

"These bikes will be more useful in areas like Bijapur, Sukma, Dantewada etc, as it is tough for the force to take big vehicles or ambulances inside the jungle", he added.

Earlier, there have been instances where medical facilities couldn't reach on time and due to the delay many have suffered critical health damages. These bike ambulances have been developed after the CRPF realised the need for transport that could reach those needing medical attention through steep roads.

The Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS) works in the area of biomedical and clinical research with reference to radiation, neurocognitive imaging and research. It functions under the DRDO and is the Research and Development (R&D) wing of Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

(With ANI Inputs)