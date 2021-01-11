DRDO Develops 'Him Tapak' To Aid Jawans In Ladakh Survive Sub-zero Temperatures

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed multiple products such as the 'Him Tapak' heating devices and snow melters to help soldiers survive the extremely low temperatures. More than 50,000 Indian Army officers are deployed in Eastern Ladakh.

Indian Army has placed an order of more than ₹420 crores for 'Him Tapak'

The Indian Army has placed an order of more than ₹420 crores for 'Him Tapak' space heating device (Bukhari) that has been developed for the Army officers deployed in Eastern Ladakh, Siachen and other high altitude locations, DRDO's Defence Institute for Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS) Director Dr Rajeev Varshney told ANI. He assured that the device will not let any jawan die due to backblast and carbon monoxide poisoning.

DIPAS, which conducts physiological and biomedical research to improve human performance in extreme temperature and environment has also developed 'Alocal cream' that helps in preventing frostbite chilblains and other cold injuries to soldiers deployed in the hilly terrains.

A 'flexible water bottle', which is also developed by DIPAS can withstand temperature from minus 50 to 100 degree and the water inside the bottle won't freeze due to cold. It will help address the issue of drinking water problems in freezing temperatures. An order for 400 such bottles from CRPF has been recieved.

In December 2020, it was reported that DRDO will develop six new Airborne Early Warning and Control planes. The AEW&C will be built on aircraft from Air India which will improve the Indian Air Force's surveillance capabilities along borders with China and Pakistan. The six new aircraft with surveillance systems are being called as 'eyes in the sky' and once the project is completed, the aircraft will be stationed at different places in the country for effective surveillance along the borders of Pakistan and China.The project is said to cost around Rs 10,500 crore where six aircraft's would be acquired from Air India and modified into AEW&C Block 2 aircraft to fly with a radar that will give 360-degree surveillance capability to the defence forces.

(With ANI Inputs)