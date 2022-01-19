CRPF HQ In Delhi Receives Bomb Threat Days After IED Recovery; Investigation Underway

Amid the high alert in New Delhi, a bomb threat call was received at the CRPF headquarters in the national capital on Wednesday evening. According to officials, at approximately 6:36 PM, a PCR call was received regarding a bomb being planted at the CRPF HQ in CGO Complex. SHO Lodhi Colony along with PS Staff and seniors immediately reached the CRPF Headquarters to investigate the threat.

A joint BDS team of CRPF, CISF and Delhi Police was constituted and a thorough search was made with Dog Squad and the Bomb Disposal Team under the close supervision of senior officers of CRPF and CISF. After searches by the teams, nothing was found in the premises of CRPF Headquarters Building and the surrounding area. Fire Brigade, as well as CATS Ambulance, had also reached the spot to tackle possible contingencies.

During the course of the inquiry, it was found that the call came on a landline number from a mobile number. The call was reportedly traced to a person residing in Gorrekunta in Telangana's Warangal. Further investigation is underway.

"CRPF headquarters, this evening. Nothing suspicious was found, call declared as 'hoax', caller being searched: Delhi Police said in a statement.

Ghazipur Bomb Seizure

The national capital is currently on high alert ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. Last week, a major security alert came to the fore with the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) from the Ghazipur Flower Market. Sensing the severity of the matter after the initial assessment, National Security Guard (NSG) team deployed at Central Vista was rushed to the site. The IED was disposed of by the NSG's Bomb Disposal Squad using a controlled explosion.

Earlier today, Delhi Police had also found two unidentified bags in east Delhi's Trilokpuri. Triggering a bomb scare, the police said that concerns could be eased out only after the bomb squad arrived to initiate an investigation on two unclaimed bags at Metro pillar number 59. Later the police informed that it was a case of 'bag lifting' and that a laptop was recovered from the bag.