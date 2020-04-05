CRPF Officer Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer has tested positive for COVID-19, as per report by news agency ANI on Sunday. "All personnel in contact with the officer have been quarantined. The Director-General of CRPF had indirect contact with the officer. As per protocol, DG is observing quarantine," CRPF said in a release.

In another case, an Indian Air Force personnel who was in the Nizamuddin area during the Tablighi Markaz congregation has been put under precautionary quarantine while two other officials who came in contact with him were home quarantined. Quoting sources, ANI report stated, "An Indian Air Force personnel who was in the Nizamuddin Area during the Tablighi Markaz congregation has been put under precautionary quarantine by the service. The airman is posted in Delhi."

In an update to the above development, sources also told ANI, "Two more Air Force personnel who came in contact with the individual during the last two days have also been placed under home quarantine. The matter is under investigation by the Indian Air Force (IAF) authorities."

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

A religious program was organized at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which was attended by over three thousand people, from India and abroad, who since dispersed. After attending the meeting, which took place prior to the nationwide lockdown, many of the attendees returned to other parts of the country.

Senior CRPF doctor tested positive

Earlier on April 02, senior CRPF doctor based in Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said that the doctor has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Haryana's Jhajjar. The doctor, in the rank of chief medical officer, was posted in the office of the Additional Director General (Medical) of the Central Armed Police Forces. It was not immediately clear how the doctor contracted the infection. The doctor was staying at a transit mess for the Central Reserve Police Force in south Delhi's Saket area, they said. Those present in the mess have been quarantined.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that there are 3,072 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2784 active cases, 213 cured/discharged/migrated people and 75 deaths.