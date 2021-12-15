In a heartwarming gesture, a group of Central Reserve Police Force personnel attended the wedding of the sister of martyred soldier Shailendra Pratap Singh in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareilly on Monday, 13 December, according to ANI. Constable Shailendra Pratap Singh of the 110th battalion of the CRPF died in October 2020 while retaliating against terrorists in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. It was one of Shailendra sister's wedding and his colleagues arrived at the wedding to perform the duties of an elder brother.

CRPF has shared the pictures of the wedding of the martyred soldier Constable Shailendra Pratap Singh's sister's wedding on Twitter. In the pictures, scores of Central Reserve Police Force Officers can be seen holding the bridal veil as she walked towards the mandap. In another picture, the soldiers can be seen posing with the bride and groom on stage. Another picture showed them posing with the family members of Constable Shailendra Pratap Singh. The people in the wedding ceremony witnessing the soldiers performing the duty of the brother became emotional.

Take a look at the post:

Brothers for life:



As elder brothers, CRPF personnel attended the wedding ceremony of Ct Shailendra Pratap Singh's sister. Ct Sahilendra Pratap Singh of 110 Bn #CRPF made supreme sacrifice on 05/10/20 while valiantly retaliating terrorist attack in Pulwama.#GoneButNotForgotten pic.twitter.com/iuVNsvlsmd — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) December 14, 2021

According to ANI, Constable Shailendra Pratap Singh had joined the CRPF in 2008 and was posted in the 110th battalion of the force. He was martyred on 5 October 2020, while fighting terrorists in Pulwama. Ct Shailendra Pratap Singh is survived by father Narendra Bahadur Singh, mother Siya Dulari Singh, wife Chandni, sisters Sheela, Preeti and Jyoti and a nine-year-old son Kushagra.

Inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter/CRPFIndia