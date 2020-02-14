'Did Not Forget, Did Not Forgive': CRPF 'salutes' Martyrs Of Pulwama Terror Attack

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday, February 14 took to their official Twitter handle and posted a remembrance tweet on the anniversary of the dreadful Pulwama attacks. In their tweet, which was exactly posted at 12 am, they said that they have not forgiven or forgotten the incident. The also added that they salute the martyrs who have lost their lives in the attack.

"तुम्हारे शौर्य के गीत, कर्कश शोर में खोये नहीं।

गर्व इतना था कि हम देर तक रोये नहीं।"



WE DID NOT FORGET, WE DID NOT FORGIVE: We salute our brothers who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation in Pulwama. Indebted, we stand with the families of our valiant martyrs. pic.twitter.com/GfzzLuTl7R — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) February 13, 2020

Memorial to 40 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama

A memorial to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February last year will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp on Friday, a top official said. The names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures will be part of the memorial. The memorial will also display the motto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) -- 'Seva and Nishtha' (Service and Loyalty).

Read: Four men linked to JeM held from Pulwama district of J&K

Pulwama Attacks

On 14 February 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Read: Memorial to 40 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack to be inaugurated on Friday

Four men linked to JeM held from Pulwama District

Police arrested four overground workers of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) from the Awantipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 3. The arrested persons were identified as Mohammad Amin, Mohammad Rafiq, Fayaz Lone, residents of Khrew, and Maqbool Dar, a resident of Awantipora. According to police records, the arrested persons were involved in assisting the active JeM terrorists operating in Awantipora.

Read: "Indian Army Will Not Stop Until The Menace Is Wiped Out From The Valley," Says Major Gaurav Arya As Forces Gun Down Key Terror Conspirator Whose Vehicle Was Used In The Feb 14 Pulwama Attack

Read: MASSIVE WIN: Forces gun down key terror conspirator whose vehicle was used in the horrific Feb 14 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF Jawans were martyred