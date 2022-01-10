CRPF Reports 931 COVID Cases Amid Omicron Rage; Infected Officers Advised Home Quarantine

A senior Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer informed news agency ANI on Monday that a total of 931 active COVID-19 cases across all formations have been identified amongst their personnel. The affected officers have been directed by the Central agency to be confined to their respective houses and be in quarantine. Additionally, the security personnel have also been advised to admit themselves at a COVID care unit, the officer informed.

CRPF personnel fall prey to the virus

A week ago, nearly 38 personnel of the CRPF's jungle warfare unit CoBRA tested positive for the Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Sukma district. Following this, they were quarantined at their camp. The personnel belong to the 202nd battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), an elite wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).



Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma stated that these troops from CoBRA's 202nd battalion, who hail from different parts of the country, had reached Sukma on Sunday to report to duty at their unit's camp in Temelwada. As per COVID-19-related protocols, they were subjected to tests for the infection, he added. The infected jawans were placed under isolation within the camp premises.

1,000 Delhi Police personnel infected by COVID

In another major update, approximately 1,000 Delhi Police personnel have been infected by the Coronavirus on Monday. Following the surge in cases, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had issued certain Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for preventing the spread of COVID-19 among police personnel. A release regarding the same mentions that since police personnel are frontline workers performing their duties amidst the public, it is imperative they take adequate precautions to protect themselves from exposure to COVID. The national capital has logged 53 COVID deaths so far this month. A total of 54 fatalities due to the viral disease were recorded in the last five months; nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August.

COVID-19 situation in India

The nation on Monday recorded 1,79,723 fresh COVID-19 cases. This took the active caseload recorded in the country to 7,23,619. The daily positivity rate stood at 13.29 per cent. India recorded 146 deaths in the last 24 hours.

