CRPF Seeks More Vehicles, Accommodation For Personnel In Delhi Post Spike In COVID Cases

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Delhi, the force has taken various measures to ensure maximum safety of personnel deployed in the national capital.

As per an official statement, the CRPF has asked all companies to ensure the installation of sanitiser machines in every duty vehicle for the jawans. The force has also demanded more vehicles from the Delhi authorities to ensure social distancing among on-duty personnel.

"More vehicles may be demanded from the civil authorities for troops doing duty to maintain social distancing if required," the CRPF has stated in its letter sent to all battalions deployed in Delhi.

The CRPF is stressing on stringent precautionary measures after 24 jawans tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi in the last 24 hours. Besides this, a few other personnel have also tested positive in the past.

READ | 15 CRPF Personnel Based In Delhi Test COVID-19 Positive

Seeks more accommodation

Sensing the gravity of the situation, the CRPF said, "It is not feasible to maintain proper social distance between two jawans in the accommodation already provided. Kindly, more accommodation may be demanded from the civil authority at the earliest.”

DG AP Maheshwari had told ANI that standard operating procedures have been decided by the CRPF, which has to be followed by everyone in the force. Officers must ensure that all jawans are provided with sufficient supply of sanitisers and other protective gears, apart from following all social distancing norms.

READ | 9 CRPF Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19 In Delhi

The CRPF has also encouraged its personnel to follow the CRPF YouTube page for yoga activities to boost their immunity. The CRPF has also instructed to conduct yoga training sessions in various camps for boosting immunity to fight the infection.

“Authentic yoga videos have been uploaded on YouTube, which all jawans along with their family should watch and follow to boost their immunity. The page also has a diet plan, which should be followed by everyone to stay fit and healthy,” the CRPF has said.

READ | COVID-19: CRPF Donates 1 Lakh Surgical Masks To AIIMS

READ | CRPF Organises Blood Donation Camp For The Needy

(With inputs from ANI)