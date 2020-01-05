The Debate
CRPF Troops Walk 12-km To Help Family Stranded In Jammu & Kashmir Following A Landslide

General News

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops walked 12-km to provide food, water, and other items to a family who was stranded on the NH44 due to a landslide.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
CRPF

Troops of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) walked 12-km to provide food, water, and other items a family who was stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) due to a landslide. The CRPF members brought food and other provisions to the family including a woman and her three children, who were stranded for hours on NH44. The 300-km long National Highway, which was closed for the past three days affecting vehicular traffic, reopened on Sunday. The troops were led by Inspector Raghuveer of 157 Battalion.

Read: Jammu and Kashmir gets new traffic police in-charge

Read: Jammu: Sikhs protest against mob attack on gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

The CRPF acted swiftly after getting a help call at their assistance desk 'Madadgaar' from a woman named Asifa who along with her children was stranded at Digdole while traveling from Srinagar to Jammu. "Madadgaar contacted the 84th battalion headquarters and a message was passed to the nearest company. The personnel reached the stranded family and provided food, tea, biscuits, water and fruit to them," said an officer.

Read:One-way traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar NH

NH-44 reopens 

One-way traffic resumed on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Sunday after remaining suspended for the past four days owing to multiple landslides in Ramban district, a traffic department official said. Traffic was allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu this morning after the road was cleared of blockades caused by landslides and shooting stones from hillocks overlooking the highway at Digdole and Chanderkote, the official said. The highway was closed for traffic on Wednesday following multiple landslides at Digdole and Chanderkote in Ramban district, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: Jammu turns to hot tea and bonfire amid icy cold temperatures

Read: Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 4th day as fresh snowfall, landslides hamper road-clearing work

Published:
