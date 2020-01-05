CRPF Troops Walk 12-km To Help Family Stranded In Jammu & Kashmir Following A Landslide

Troops of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) walked 12-km to provide food, water, and other items a family who was stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) due to a landslide. The CRPF members brought food and other provisions to the family including a woman and her three children, who were stranded for hours on NH44. The 300-km long National Highway, which was closed for the past three days affecting vehicular traffic, reopened on Sunday. The troops were led by Inspector Raghuveer of 157 Battalion.

@crpfindia troops led by Insp Raghuveer of 157 Bn @JKZONECRPF walked 12 Kms to provide food, water and other items to the family of Asifa who was stuck for hours at Digdol NH-44 along with her kids due to a massive landslide. Asifa had contacted @CRPFmadadgaar for help. pic.twitter.com/LwFtdz52GK — CRPF Madadgaar (@CRPFmadadgaar) January 5, 2020

The CRPF acted swiftly after getting a help call at their assistance desk 'Madadgaar' from a woman named Asifa who along with her children was stranded at Digdole while traveling from Srinagar to Jammu. "Madadgaar contacted the 84th battalion headquarters and a message was passed to the nearest company. The personnel reached the stranded family and provided food, tea, biscuits, water and fruit to them," said an officer.

NH-44 reopens

One-way traffic resumed on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Sunday after remaining suspended for the past four days owing to multiple landslides in Ramban district, a traffic department official said. Traffic was allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu this morning after the road was cleared of blockades caused by landslides and shooting stones from hillocks overlooking the highway at Digdole and Chanderkote, the official said. The highway was closed for traffic on Wednesday following multiple landslides at Digdole and Chanderkote in Ramban district, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

(With Agency Inputs)

