Curfew In Srinagar Amid Violent Protests Threat From Pak-backed Groups On August 5 In J&K

Citing a series of inputs that suggest that Pakistan-sponsored groups and separatists are going to observe August 5 as a 'black day', the Srinagar administration has imposed a curfew in the district on August 4 and 5. Issuing the order on Monday evening, the administration said that 'specific inputs' have been received about violent protests endangering public life and property. The administration also cited a hike in COVID-19 cases adding that any mass gathering could be 'detrimental to efforts' of fighting the Coronavirus.

Curfew imposed in Srinagar

In its order, the Srinagar administration has said that the step to impose curfew has been taken in order to prevent any violence, loss of life & property. "The report has further made a case to prevent such violence and loss of life/ property, it's imminent to impose curfew in the district," it said.

However, it clarified that medical emergencies and movement of staff on COVID-19 duty are exempted from the aforementioned restrictions. Moreover, the COVID-19 restrictions imposed on July 31 that was valid till August 5 has been extended till August 8. The officials also said that security forces have been deployed in strength at several places across the valley to enforce the lockdown, adding any violation would invite strict action.

PDP to stage 'Black Day' protest on August 5 over 'Kashmir losing its special status'

PDP to stage protest on August 5

PDP on Monday announced that it will stage a 'Black Day' protest on August 5. Slamming PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's continued detention, the party stated that the Valley was 'cheated' a year ago. The Valley is still bereft of high-speed internet till August 19, as ordered by J&K administration.

"On August 5, 2019, a fraud incident happen happened with Jammu-Kashmir and we do not accept it. On August 5 we will celebrate it as a 'Black Day' and we will protest. Details of the protest will be shared later. We may be arrested tomorrow itself for this," said a PDP leader at a press conference.

Abrogation of Article 370

On August 5, 2019, the Government of India abrogated Article 370 - that gave special rights to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories - J&K and Ladakh. Prior to the announcement of the decision in the Parliament on August 5, Centre placed the mainstream political leaders of J&K in preventive detention. Additionally, Amarnath pilgrims were airlifted after intel reports were recieved about a terror attack and 38,000 troops were moved in the Kashmir Valley ahead of the decision, as Centre said that there was security threat from Pakistan.

Restrictions have been put on communication links since August 5 with 4G internet banned till August 19 in the view of completing one year since the revocation of Article 370 and Independence Day. The case is sub-judice and Centre says that 4G internet will increase the security threat in the valley. While the state-run internet provider BSNL has restored internet services throughout the Kashmir Valley. Recently, the Supreme Court allowed a state-led committee to decide on the restoration of Internet services while refusing to pass orders to restore 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir. While several political leaders have been released from detention, former CM Mehbooba Mufti has been slapped with the stringent PSA law for another three months.

