Cyber Crooks Attack Indian Armed Forces, Tri-services Cyber Wing Issues Emergency Warning

The tri-services cyber wing issued an emergency warning to all the defence personnel to not access any e-mail titled "Notice" and download attachments after the armed forces were attacked by cyber crooks on Friday night. According to the emergency alert issued by the cyber wing, "A phishing email with its subject as 'Notice' is being sent out to the defence personnel from a specific email ID- prvinayak.598k@gov.in." Further, the email also contains a hyperlink: HNQ Notice File.xls download. The alert pointed out that any email with the above subject, originator and link should be deleted immediately. "Do not access the email from the inbox if received. Report or delete it immediately," the alert stated.

Govt plans for defence cyber agency

After the cyberattack, the government has planned to build a defence cyber agency for the Armed Forces. According to sources, the agency's focus will be limited only to military-based cyber issues. Further, it will also combat the current threat of foreign hackers from nations such as China or Pakistan.

On PIO

According to sources, the Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIO) use a number of foreign countries to target the Indian military personnel. Further, the Pakistan Intelligence Operatives majorly target to extract information about exchange operatives, adjutants of various units, and even former servicemen.

According to reports, in 2016, the cyber crooks had stolen thousands of files that revealed the capability of India's Scorpene submarine fleet. The files were of over 22,000 pages. Further, it was revealed that the design plans were leaked allegedly from the French manufacturer DCNS that is the designer of the system.

Rising internal cyber attacks on companies

The cybersecurity researchers have warned against increasing insider threats affecting businesses around the world. In their recent report (via Malwarebytes), researchers have described how insider threats weaken the cybersecurity of companies. Security researchers have also described the number of challenges that companies face when it comes to dealing with insider threats.

(With inputs from Agencies)

