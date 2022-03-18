Cyclone Asani: IMD Predicts Low-pressure Area, Heavy Rains Over Andaman & Nicobar Islands

On March 19, a low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and the surrounding south Andaman Sea is expected to become a well-marked low-pressure area, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

Last week, the Indian Metrological Department had issued a warning that a low-pressure region was building over the southwest Indian Ocean and that it was likely to grow into a cyclone by early next week. The IMD issued a warning this week that the cyclone is expected to make landfall in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on March 21, most likely.

"The low-pressure area over central parts of the South Bay of Bengal moved east-northeastwards and lay centred over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining east Equatorial Indian Ocean on Thursday. It is likely to continue to move east-northeastwards, become a well-marked low-pressure area and lie over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea by Saturday (March 19) morning”, the IMD stated on Thursday.

As of March 18 morning, the Low-Pressure Area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean stays. It is likely to continue to move east-northeastwards, become a well-marked low-pressure area, and lie over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea by March 19. Thereafter, it is likely to move nearly northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands, intensify into a depression by the morning of March 20, and into a cyclonic storm on March 21, the IMD informed.

LPA over central parts of south Bay of Bengal become WML on 19th along & off A&N Islands, intensify into a depression by morning of 20th March and into a cyclonic storm on 21st March. To move nearly north-northeastwards and reach near Bangladesh-north Myanmar coasts on 22nd March pic.twitter.com/Iq4CVcwn44 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 17, 2022

Cyclone Asani

The cyclonic storm predicted by IMD will likely form over the central Bay of Bengal on March 21. The cyclonic storm has been named Asani on Sri Lanka's suggestion. With wind speed reaching 70-90 kmph, the cyclonic storm is expected to hit Andaman and Nicobar. Cyclone Asani will be going to be this year's first cyclone.

The fishermen are informed not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal area areas from March 17 to 21. Ministry of Home Affairs, in its official statement on Thursday, announced that one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been stationed in Port Blair and that additional teams are ready and will be airlifted if required.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, no notable change in maximum temperatures is likely over most parts of northwest, central, west, and south Peninsular India during the following 24 hours and fall by 2-3°C subsequently. There will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the rest of parts of the country.