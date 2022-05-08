Cyclone Asani To Turn Into Severe Cyclonic Storm; Will Move Parallel To Odisha & AP Coast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday warned that the approaching Cyclone Asani brewing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm." The deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjacent Andaman Sea will intensify in the morning of May 8, the weather observatory said. However, in a big relief to the people living along the coastal regions of Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh it will not make a landfall instead will move "parallel to the coast," IMD wrote in an elaborate pictorial explanation on Twitter.

DD over Southwest BOB near lat 10.8°N and long 90.1°E, about 300 km WSW of Port Blair (Andaman Islands).To move northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over SE Bay of Bengal in the morning of 8th May and into a severe cyclonic storm over EC BOB by 08th May evening. pic.twitter.com/YEEH86qY9s — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 7, 2022

Asani Cyclone update

The deep depression, Cyclone Asani, has developed about 380 km west of Port Blair. "To move northwestward and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal by morning and into a severe cyclonic storm over the eastern-central Bay of Bengal by evening today," IMD said. Cyclone Asani's path is predicted to be northwestward towards north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast by May 10 (Tuesday). The Cyclone, which is currently about 1140 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1180 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha) as of Saturday 5:30 pm on Tuesday will "recurve towards the northwest Bay of Bengal," Director-General of IMD, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told PTI.

DEPRESSION OVER SOUTHEAST BAY OF BENGAL AND ADJOINING ANDAMAN SEA CONCENTRATED INTO A DEEP DEPRESSION AT 1200 UTC OF TODAY, ABOUT 280 KM WEST-NORTHWEST OF CAR NICOBAR. TO MOVE NORTHWESTWARDS AND INTENSIFY INTO A CYCLONIC STORM OVER SOUTHEAST BAY OF BENGAL AT 0000UTC OF 8TH MAY pic.twitter.com/M0AcpHPXYK — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 7, 2022

Cyclone Asani Landfall

The first cyclonic storm of the year in the North Indian Ocean will not make landfall on the Odisha coast. However, the coastal districts of the state and southern parts of West Bengal will receive moderate to light rainfall, bringing residents relief from the scorching heat, IMD said. Meanwhile, the head of the MeT department in Kolkata, Sanjib Bandopadhyay on Saturday said under the circumstances fishermen have been asked not to venture into the seas along with West Bengal and Odisha coast from May 10. According to the latest forecast, the wind conditions will become rough on May 9 and intensify on May 9. Odisha and West Bengal governments have braced for the potential cyclone.

Which country named Cyclone Asani?

The approaching depression, when converted into a cyclonic storm after crossing the required wind speed, will be called Cyclone Asani. The name has been assigned by Sri Lanka. In regional language, the term 'Asani' translates to 'wrath.'

The naming of cyclones is done by members of the panel of Tropical Cyclones (PTC) of the World Meteorological Organisation or United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific. As many as thirteen countries are on the list, including India, Bangladesh, Yemen, UAE, and more. Interestingly, the naming country not only gives a name to the cyclone or recognises the threat, but it also compels potentially affecting countries to implement necessary measures.

(Image: PTI (representative)