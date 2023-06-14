Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Warns Of Extensive Damages | Check Weather Forecast Here

Quick links:
IMD warns of extensive damages due to Cyclone Biparjoy | Image: ANI
Why you’re reading this: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded orange alert as this year's first very severe cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall across coastal areas of Gujarat and Maharashtra on June 15. Biparjoy has lost some of its intensity to become a very severe cyclone, but experts have warned that it might pick up the pace again and unleash enormous storm surges that would wreak havoc in Gujarat. Also, lashes will be experienced in some of the states while others will continue to face severe heatwave conditions.
3 things you need to know:
Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ pronounced as “Biporjoy” is located over the east-central Arabian Sea at present, about 350 kilometres southwest of Porbandar. The very severe cyclonic storm is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards s and cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) around the evening of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.
Heavy rainfall due to Cyclone
The Met department informed that extremely Heavy rainfall will be seen at many places in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagarh and Rajkot districts of Saurashtra & Kutch with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.