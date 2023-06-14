Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Warns Of Extensive Damages | Check Weather Forecast Here

Why you’re reading this: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded orange alert as this year's first very severe cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall across coastal areas of Gujarat and Maharashtra on June 15. Biparjoy has lost some of its intensity to become a very severe cyclone, but experts have warned that it might pick up the pace again and unleash enormous storm surges that would wreak havoc in Gujarat. Also, lashes will be experienced in some of the states while others will continue to face severe heatwave conditions.

3 things you need to know:

IMD warns of damages like floods, power disruptions, harm to plantations and road blockades in Gujarat as extremely heavy rainfall will be experienced.

Heatwave and heavy rainfall alerts issued for states during the next 5 days.

Rescue teams like NDRF and SDRF teams are on standby.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Extremely heavy rainfall and its damages

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ pronounced as “Biporjoy” is located over the east-central Arabian Sea at present, about 350 kilometres southwest of Porbandar. The very severe cyclonic storm is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards s and cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) around the evening of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

Heavy rainfall due to Cyclone

The Met department informed that extremely Heavy rainfall will be seen at many places in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagarh and Rajkot districts of Saurashtra & Kutch with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls will be witnessed in isolated places very likely over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts of Saurashtra & Kutch today.

The intensity of rainfall would increase with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka & Jamnagar and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi & Junagarh districts of Gujarat and Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over remaining districts of Saurashtra and north Gujarat region on June 15.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Gujarat and adjoining south Rajasthan on June 16.

Extensive damages expected by Biparjoy

Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to Kutcha houses and to some damage to Pucca houses are expected to be impacted due to the cyclone.

The potential threat from flying objects amid gusty winds

Bending or uprooting of power and communication poles.

Commutations might be impacted as major damage will be caused to the Kutcha and Pucca roads. Escape routes to be flooded. Disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems.

Widespread destruction to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds. Blowing down bushy trees.

Anchored small boats, and country crafts may get detached by the impact of the cyclone

Visibility is severely affected due to salt spray.

Preparatory actions by the authorities

Several NDRF and SDRF teams are on standby. Simultaneously, Army authorities have jointly planned relief operations with civil administration and National Disaster Response Force.

IMD has announced a total suspension of fishing operations over the East-central and adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea including the Northeast Arabian Sea till June 15.

Those out at sea are advised to return to the coast and Judicious regulation of offshore and onshore activities.

Movement in motor boats and small ships all & off these coasts has been asked to be avoided.

Judicious regulation of rail and road traffic.

People in affected areas to remain indoors.

Tourism activities may be restricted over these areas.

Severe Heatwave conditions