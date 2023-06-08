Last Updated:

Cyclone Biparjoy Intensifies Into 'very Severe' Cyclonic Storm; Know Path & Warnings

The storm has been "rapidly intensifying" shifting from a cyclonic circulation to a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ in just 48 hours.

General News
 
Written By
Isha Bhandari
Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm. Image-Shutterstock


The India Meteorological Department warned on Wednesday (June 7) that the ‘severe cyclonic storm’ Biparjoy, which developed over the east-central and nearby southeast Arabian Sea and is currently located about 890 km west-southwest of Goa, is likely to move nearly northward and intensify into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ during the next 24 hours.

What forecasting agencies have to say

According to forecasting agencies, the storm has been "rapidly intensifying," shifting from a cyclonic circulation to a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ in just 48 hours, contrary to earlier forecasts. Cloud density and atmospheric conditions show that the system is expected to maintain its very severe cyclone strength through June 12. However, the Met department has not yet predicted any significant impact on countries adjoining the Arabian Sea, including India, Oman, Iran, and Pakistan.

“The increase in cyclone activity in the Arabian Sea is tightly linked to the rising ocean temperatures and increased availability of moisture under global warming. The Arabian Sea used to be cool, but now it is a warm pool,” said climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology Roxy Mathew. 

IMD’s warning for fishermen 

The cyclonic storm is anticipated to cause sea conditions to move rapidly along the Konkan, Goa, and Maharashtra coasts from June 8 to June 10. The fishermen have also been advised by the Met Department not to venture near or off the Gujarat coast on June 11. The weather warning added that anyone out at sea should head back to land. 

Paths that Cyclone Biparjoy might take

June 8: Low-pressure area intensifies into a depression over the southeast Arabian Sea.

June 9: Depression intensifies into a cyclone over the east-central Arabian Sea.

June 10: Cyclone makes landfall in Gujarat.

June 11: Cyclone weakens and moves into Pakistan.

What is cyclone Biporjoy?

Bangladesh gave the storm the name Biparjoy, which means "severe catastrophe." This cyclone was named in accordance with a directive from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), which requires cyclone names in order to avoid misunderstanding when many systems coexist in the same area.

First Published:
