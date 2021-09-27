Cyclone Gulab Completes Landfall Process In AP & Odisha, Turns Into Deep Depression: IMD

In a recent update to Cyclone Gulab, the India Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday, September 27, informed that the landfall process of the cyclone has been completed. The cyclonic storm that hit coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha, weakened into a deep depression. The cyclone is likely to move westwards and weaken into a deep depression, the IMD informed.

"The landfall process has been completed. However, the system maintains its cyclonic storm intensity and is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken into a deep depression during the next four-five hours," the IMD said.

Cyclone Gulab latest updates

The IMD said, "The Cyclonic Storm 'Gulab' (Pronounced As Gul-Aab) over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh moved nearly westwards with a speed of 26 Kmph during last 06 hours and lay centred at 2230 hrs over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh near Lat. 18.4°N and Long. 83.5°E, about 180 Km West-Southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 60 Km West-northwest of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) (sic)."

Two fishermen from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam died and one went missing after a boat capsized in the Bay of Bengal on September 26 due to the cyclonic storm Gulab. The IMD has declared a red alert in parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and fishermen are advised to stay out of the sea.

PM Modi reviews cyclone situation in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 26 spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the state's situation amid a cyclonic storm. Extending his full support, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for everyone's safety and well-being.

Spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan and took stock of the situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Gulab. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2021

On the other hand, the Eastern Naval Command and Naval Officers-in-Charge of the Odisha area have conducted preparatory activities to deal with the possible effect of the cyclone. The Ministry of Defence said in a release, "The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of the Cyclonic Storm and is in constant liaison with the state administrations for rendering assistance as required." Flood Relief Teams and Diving Teams have already been positioned at Odisha and are ready at Visakhapatnam to provide them with immediate assistance.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)