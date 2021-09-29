Cyclone Gulab May Come Back As More Powerful Cyclone ‘Shaheen’, Informs IMD; Issues Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted another cyclone named 'Shaheen' after the cyclonic storm 'Gulab' weakened into a depression. According to the weather department, in a rare weather event, the cyclonic storm 'Gulab' which earlier originated in the Bay of Bengal may now re-born as another powerful cyclone in the next two to three days.

In a series of tweets, IMD provided details regarding the cyclonic activities. It said a depression lay centred over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada and Vidarbha and will further weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 6 hours. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed at Osmanabad, Maharashtra under the view of the cyclone.

The remnant of the Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ lay as a well marked low pressure area over south Gujarat region & adjoining Gulf of Khambhat. Likely to intensify into a Depression by morning of 30th Sept. 2021. pic.twitter.com/9nNcaoAfY0 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 29, 2021

Furthermore, the weather system that emerged due to Cyclone Gulab is now likely to advance towards the northeast Arabian Sea adjoining the Gujarat coast on Thursday and will further intensify in another cyclone over the Arabian sea.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall for states

The IMD has also predicted heavy to heavy rainfall for several isolated places over Gujarat and Maharashtra among other states. According to the IMD's latest tweets, heavy to very heavy rainfall will be witnessed over isolated areas in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and many more. However, the IMD has not yet ruled out any chances of the formation.

An alert has also been issued to the fishermen ahead of an estimated cyclone formation. It said, "In view of likely tropical Cyclone formation over Northeast Arabian sea, Fishermen are advised not to venture into north & adjoining central Arabian Sea and along & off Gujarat & north Maharashtra coasts from 30th September till 2nd October 2021."

Cyclone 'Gulab' results in heavy rainfall after landfall

After completing its landfall process, the cyclone 'Gulab' has resulted in heavy to heavy rainfall in several states. Earlier, IMD issued a red alert for a cyclonic warning across Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Fishermen were warned to stay out of the water. Heavy rains caused by storm 'Gulab' in coastal portions of Andhra Pradesh caused significant waterlogging at Visakhapatnam International Airport on Monday.

(Image: PTI/Twitter/@IndiaMetDept)