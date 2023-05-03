Cyclone Mocha Approaching, IMD Warns; Likely To Develop Over Southeast Bay Of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted Cyclone Mocha, the first cyclone of the year, over the southeast Bay of Bengal this week. Low-pressure area is reportedly being developed in the region.

“A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6, 2023. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during subsequent 48 hours (May 7 and 8),” tweeted IMD on Tuesday, May 2.

Bay of Bengal under Cyclone radar

The Global Forecast System, the US weather forecast model, and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts had all previously anticipated the development of a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal.

The storm, according to the India Meteorological Department, is likely to move north-northeastward towards the east-central Bay of Bengal till May 11.

Name origination of Cyclone Mocha

This name, suggested by Yemen, comes from the Red Sea coast city of Mocha in Yemen. The port city, which has a long history of dealing in coffee, is also where the renowned Mocha coffee got its name.

This cyclone was given a name in accordance with a WMO directive, which mandates that each cyclone be given a name in order to prevent confusion when several weather systems are active at the same time.

Nisarga, Gati, Nivar, Burevi, Tauktae, Yaas, Gulab, Shaheen, Jawad, Asani, Sitrang, and Mandous are the 12 names from List 1 of the current compilation that have already been used, with 'Mocha' set to be the next.

Odisha prepares for Cyclone Mocha

Naveen Patnaik, the chief minister of Odisha, presided over a high-level conference on cyclone preparedness on Tuesday, May 2. He urged staff to be prepared for the worst-case scenario.

Recalling cyclone Fani, which hit the Odisha coast on May 2, 2019, Patnaik said that determination of the path of cyclones during summer is difficult.

If required, the Odisha CM encouraged officials to relocate residents of low-lying areas to cyclone shelters, and to create plans for relief and recovery efforts after a cyclone.

A total of 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 20 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been kept on standby, according to reports.

Rural Development, Housing and Urban Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water departments have been further asked to ensure the availability of adequate drinking water.