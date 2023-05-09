Cyclone Mocha: Low-pressure Area In Southeast Bay Of Bengal To Turn Into Depression Today

West Bengal is bracing for Cyclone Mocha which will be the first cyclone to hit the country in 2023. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a warning signal that a low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea is likely to turn into a depression by the evening of May 9. Heavy rains and high-speed winds are predicted in the region on May 10.

In an official statement, the IMD said, "The low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea has become Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over the same region at 0530 IST today, the 9th of May 2023. It is very likely to intensify into a depression by today evening over the same region."

"A cyclonic storm over southeast BoB and adjoining areas of East Central BoB and the Andaman Sea is likely on 10th May. It is likely to move initially N-northwestwards till 12th May morning. Thereafter, to recurve gradually and move N-northeastwards towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts," the statement added.

Govt takes precautionary measures

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday held a press meeting and assured the people of her state that necessary precautionary measures have been taken and Cyclone Mocha might not make landfall in the state.

Talking to reporters, she said, "There is no reason to panic about Cyclone Mocha… it may not make a landfall in West Bengal. But the coastal areas of the state have been asked to remain cautious. Alerts have been issued in Sunderbans and Digha on May 10 and 11 as a precautionary measure."

"On May 11, Cyclone Mocha will move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast. However, keeping in mind the safety of the people of the state, we have set up control rooms at the secretariat as well as in several districts," she added. Banerjee also highlighted that a meeting on preparations for the cyclone has also been conducted and fishermen in the coastal regions have been asked to stay on alert.