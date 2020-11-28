Cyclone Nivar: Andhra CM Jagan Reddy To Take Aerial Survey Of Affected Districts Today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on November 28, will take an aerial survey of cyclone Nivar affected area. CM Reddy is expected to visit Nellore, Chittoor, and Kadapa at Tirupati, where he will meet with officials and take stock of the situation. Nellore, Chittoor, and Kapada districts suffered heavy losses after cyclone Nivar made landfall on Thursday morning.

Reddy chairs cabinet meet

CM Reddy on Friday chaired a cabinet meeting at the secretariat and assessed the crop damage due to cyclone Nivar. According to the CMO, the cabinet has decided to provide compensation to farmers by December 30 and to pay compensation to affected people as soon as possible. As per estimates by the state's Agriculture Department, crops in around 30,000 hectares suffered damage; properties were destroyed by heavy rainfalls and strong winds as well.

Cyclone Nivar, which was dubbed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as "severe" cyclonic storm, hit the coastal regions of southern India on Thursday morning. The cyclone brought heavy rainfalls and strong winds, damaging properties, crops, roads, electricity pylons, and halting transportation services across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Over 1,00,000 people were evacuated and shifted to relief shelters across both states.

The cabinet on Friday also gave a green signal for the distribution of house site pattas to around 30.6 lakh beneficiaries, who will receive houses under the Jagananna Colonies scheme. The housing programme, which cost the state treasury a whopping Rs. 23,000 crore, would be inaugurated on December 25, and under the first phase, 16 lakh houses would be constructed.

(Image Credit: @AndhraPradeshCM/Twitter)

