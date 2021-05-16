Cyclone Tauktae: NDMA Releases List Of Do's & Dont's; Check Safety Measures Here

With Cyclone Tauktae hours away from intensifying into a 'severe cyclonic storm', the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has released a list of do's don'ts for the citizens along with safety measures that they should follow during and after the storm.

Below are NDMA's recommended safety measures:

BEFORE FLOODS:

• Ignore rumours, Stay calm, Don't panic

• Keep your mobile phones charged for emergency communication; use SMS

• Listen to the radio, watch TV, read newspapers for weather updates

• Keep cattle/animals untied to ensure their safety

• Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival

• Keep a FirstAid kit with extra medication for snakebite and diarrhoea ready

• Keep your documents and valuables in waterproof bags

DURING FLOODS:

• Don't enter floodwaters. In case you need to, wear suitable footwear

• Stay away from sewerage lines, gutters, drains, culverts, etc.

• Stay away from electric poles and fallen power lines to avoid electrocution

• Eat freshly cooked or dry food. Keep your food covered

• Drink boiled/chlorinated water

• Use disinfectants to keep your surroundings clean

AFTER FLOODS:

Do not allow children to play in or near floodwaters

Don't use any damaged electrical goods, get them checked

Watch out for broken electric poles and wires, sharp objects and debris

Do not eat food that has been in floodwaters

Use mosquito nets to prevent malaria

Don't use the toilet or tap water if the water lines/sewage pipes are damaged

IF YOU NEED TO EVACUATE:

Raise furniture, appliances on beds and tables

Put sandbags in the toilet bowl and cover all drain holes to prevent sewage backflow

Turn off power and gas connection

Move to a higher ground/ safe shelter

Take the emergency kit, first aid box and valuables with you

Do not enter deep, unknown waters; use a stick to check water depth

Come back home only when officials ask you to do.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea near Lakshwadeep has intensified into a deep depression as Cyclone Tauktae makes landfall on Sunday. Its impact in the form of moderate-to-heavy rainfall is expected to be seen along the West coast of the country namely states like --Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat.