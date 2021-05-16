Last Updated:

Cyclone Tauktae: NDMA Releases List Of Do's & Dont's; Check Safety Measures Here

As per the IMD, the low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea near Lakshwadeep has intensified into a deep depression as Cyclone Tauktae makes landfall on Sunday.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Cyclone Tauktae

Image- Indian Navy/Twitter


With Cyclone Tauktae hours away from intensifying into a 'severe cyclonic storm', the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has released a list of do's don'ts for the citizens along with safety measures that they should follow during and after the storm.

Below are NDMA's recommended safety measures:

BEFORE FLOODS:

  • • Ignore rumours, Stay calm, Don't panic
  • • Keep your mobile phones charged for emergency communication; use SMS
  • • Listen to the radio, watch TV, read newspapers for weather updates
  • • Keep cattle/animals untied to ensure their safety
  • • Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival
  • • Keep a FirstAid kit with extra medication for snakebite and diarrhoea ready
  • • Keep your documents and valuables in waterproof bags

DURING FLOODS:

  • • Don't enter floodwaters. In case you need to, wear suitable footwear
  • • Stay away from sewerage lines, gutters, drains, culverts, etc.
  • • Stay away from electric poles and fallen power lines to avoid electrocution
  • • Eat freshly cooked or dry food. Keep your food covered
  • • Drink boiled/chlorinated water
  • • Use disinfectants to keep your surroundings clean

AFTER FLOODS:

  • Do not allow children to play in or near floodwaters
  • Don't use any damaged electrical goods, get them checked
  • Watch out for broken electric poles and wires, sharp objects and debris
  • Do not eat food that has been in floodwaters
  • Use mosquito nets to prevent malaria
  • Don't use the toilet or tap water if the water lines/sewage pipes are damaged

IF YOU NEED TO EVACUATE:

  • Raise furniture, appliances on beds and tables
  • Put sandbags in the toilet bowl and cover all drain holes to prevent sewage backflow
  • Turn off power and gas connection
  • Move to a higher ground/ safe shelter
  • Take the emergency kit, first aid box and valuables with you
  • Do not enter deep, unknown waters; use a stick to check water depth
  • Come back home only when officials ask you to do.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea near Lakshwadeep has intensified into a deep depression as Cyclone Tauktae makes landfall on Sunday. Its impact in the form of moderate-to-heavy rainfall is expected to be seen along the West coast of the country namely states like --Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat.

