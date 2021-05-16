Cyclone Tauktae: NDMA Releases List Of Do's & Dont's; Check Safety Measures Here

With Cyclone Tauktae hours away from intensifying into a 'severe cyclonic storm', the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has released a list of do's don'ts for the citizens along with safety measures that they should follow during and after the storm.
Below are NDMA's recommended safety measures:
BEFORE FLOODS:
- • Ignore rumours, Stay calm, Don't panic
- • Keep your mobile phones charged for emergency communication; use SMS
- • Listen to the radio, watch TV, read newspapers for weather updates
- • Keep cattle/animals untied to ensure their safety
- • Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival
- • Keep a FirstAid kit with extra medication for snakebite and diarrhoea ready
- • Keep your documents and valuables in waterproof bags
DURING FLOODS:
- • Don't enter floodwaters. In case you need to, wear suitable footwear
- • Stay away from sewerage lines, gutters, drains, culverts, etc.
- • Stay away from electric poles and fallen power lines to avoid electrocution
- • Eat freshly cooked or dry food. Keep your food covered
- • Drink boiled/chlorinated water
- • Use disinfectants to keep your surroundings clean
AFTER FLOODS:
- Do not allow children to play in or near floodwaters
- Don't use any damaged electrical goods, get them checked
- Watch out for broken electric poles and wires, sharp objects and debris
- Do not eat food that has been in floodwaters
- Use mosquito nets to prevent malaria
- Don't use the toilet or tap water if the water lines/sewage pipes are damaged
IF YOU NEED TO EVACUATE:
- Raise furniture, appliances on beds and tables
- Put sandbags in the toilet bowl and cover all drain holes to prevent sewage backflow
- Turn off power and gas connection
- Move to a higher ground/ safe shelter
- Take the emergency kit, first aid box and valuables with you
- Do not enter deep, unknown waters; use a stick to check water depth
- Come back home only when officials ask you to do.
As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea near Lakshwadeep has intensified into a deep depression as Cyclone Tauktae makes landfall on Sunday. Its impact in the form of moderate-to-heavy rainfall is expected to be seen along the West coast of the country namely states like --Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat.