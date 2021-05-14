Cyclone Tauktae: NDRF Deploys 24 Teams, Issues Red Alert In Lakshwadeep & Kerala

With Cyclone Tauktae in formation over the Arabian sea, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has pre-deployed 24 teams on the ground in the states of Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Speaking to news agency ANI, NDRF DG, SN Pradhan said that at least 24 teams are pre-deployed and 29 teams are on standby in these states in anticipation of the storm that is likely to hit in the next 24 hours.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, a red alert has been issued in three districts of Kerala and Lakshadweep for Friday and another five districts of Kerala on Saturday. Lakshwadeep is expecting heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued day-wise elaborate details of the condition of the seas from May 13 to May 17 while asserting that the "condition will be rough to very rough" on May 13 and 14. It has suspended fishing on the state's coast till further notice.

The IMD has also predicted heavy showers for Gujarat from May 17, which are likely to escalate over Saurashtra and Kutch on May 18 and 19. Tamil Nadu is also expected to face the cyclonic disturbance till May 16. Heavy to very heavy rains are also expected in Kolhapur and Satara in Western Maharashtra on May 17-18 and a similar alarm has been rung for Pune.

“A low-pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Arabian Sea on the morning of May 14. It is likely to move north-northwestwards across this region adjoining Lakshadweep. It may intensify into a cyclonic storm around May 16,” stated the press statement issued by the IMD.

Cyclone Tauktae is the first cyclone of 2021. Last year, cyclone Nisarga had made landfall in Alibaug, Maharashtra and had hit the Western coastline including the southern coast of Gujarat. No untoward incident had been recorded from the cyclonic storm.