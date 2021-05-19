Cyclone Tauktae's Remnant To Move From Rajasthan To Uttar Pradesh, Says IMD

The National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Wednesday that the depression over south Rajasthan and the adjoining Gujarat region, which is the remnant of the cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” has moved north-eastwards with a speed of about 16 KMPH and It is likely to move further north-eastwards across Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.

In an official press release, the IMD has also noted down a few warnings about this remnant, mentioning that it will bring heavy rainfall and wind.

Here are the warnings:

(i) Rainfall: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over East Rajasthan on May 19. The interaction of the remnant low-pressure system with a trough in westerlies associated with a Western Disturbance is very likely to cause light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Uttarakhand, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, and West Rajasthan during next 24 hours.

(ii) Wind warning: Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 KMPH gusting to 65 KMPH is likely to prevail over East Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh during the next 12 hours.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, several places in Rajasthan recorded rainfall triggered by the Tauktae cyclone during the last 24 hours. Bhilwara recorded a maximum of 50 mm rainfall, followed by Chittorgarh, which recorded 25 mm rainfall. Dabok received 20.6 mm rainfall, Vanasthali 20 mm, Sawai Madhopur 16 mm, Bundi 14 mm, and Ajmer 11.8 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours.

As far as Gujarat is concerned, at least 45 people have been killed due to cyclone Tauktae across 12 districts of Gujarat, officials said Wednesday. Fifteen deaths were reported from Amreli district in Saurashtra region, the worst affected in the cyclone that crossed the state coast as an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Monday night and completed landfall around 1.30 am Tuesday, officials said.