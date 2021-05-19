Cyclone Tauktae's Remnant To Move From Rajasthan To Uttar Pradesh, Says IMD

Quick links:
Image: PTI/PIB
The National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Wednesday that the depression over south Rajasthan and the adjoining Gujarat region, which is the remnant of the cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” has moved north-eastwards with a speed of about 16 KMPH and It is likely to move further north-eastwards across Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.
In an official press release, the IMD has also noted down a few warnings about this remnant, mentioning that it will bring heavy rainfall and wind.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, several places in Rajasthan recorded rainfall triggered by the Tauktae cyclone during the last 24 hours. Bhilwara recorded a maximum of 50 mm rainfall, followed by Chittorgarh, which recorded 25 mm rainfall. Dabok received 20.6 mm rainfall, Vanasthali 20 mm, Sawai Madhopur 16 mm, Bundi 14 mm, and Ajmer 11.8 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours.
As far as Gujarat is concerned, at least 45 people have been killed due to cyclone Tauktae across 12 districts of Gujarat, officials said Wednesday. Fifteen deaths were reported from Amreli district in Saurashtra region, the worst affected in the cyclone that crossed the state coast as an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Monday night and completed landfall around 1.30 am Tuesday, officials said.