Cyclone Yaas Explained: What It Means And How Tropical Cyclones Are Named?

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ is likely to hit the states of West Bengal and Odisha on the eastern coast by May 26 and 27. A low-pressure area is expected to be formed over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal by May 22 which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24, the IMD said.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Yaas is expected to be as severe as Cyclone Amphan which had hit the two states in May last year. The present cyclone Yaas has been named by Oman. Similar to Jasmine in English, the word refers to a tree with a good fragrance.

This is the second cyclone to hit the country in the month of May after Cyclone Tauktae. Formed over the Arabian Sea, the form had hit the western coast on May 17 causing massive destruction in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

What is a tropical cyclone?

A tropical cyclone is an intense circular storm that originates over warm tropical oceans. It is characterised by low atmospheric pressure, strong winds followed by heavy rainfall. Tropical cyclones always have an eye - a central region of clear skies and warm temperatures.

Cyclones are fuelled by the available heat in water bodies and the conducive temperature for a cyclone to intensify is 28 degrees Celsius and above. The Bay of Bengal is usually warmer than the Arabian Sea, resulting in the formation of more cyclones.

Who gives the name to a cyclone?

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) maintains rotating lists of names that are appropriate for each tropical cyclone basin. Generally, the list of names is proposed by the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHS) of the WMO members of a specific region. It is then approved by the respective tropical cyclone regional bodies at their annual or biennial sessions.

Worldwide there are six regional specialised meteorological centres mandated for issuing advisories and naming tropical cyclones. The IMD is one of the six meteorological centres mandated to provide tropical cyclone advisories to 13 member countries.

How does naming a cyclone help?

Naming a cyclone helps the scientific community, disaster managers, media, and the public in identifying each individual cyclone, creating awareness of its development, remove confusion in case of simultaneous occurrence of tropical cyclones and disseminate warnings to a much wider audience. The names also help in remembering a tropical cyclone easily.

How is a name selected for a cyclone?

The IMD has released a new set of names for tropical cyclones over the North Indian Ocean. During WMO’s 45th Session held at Muscat, Oman in September 2018, it was decided to prepare a fresh list of names of tropical cyclones including representation from five new member countries - Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

The new list of tropical cyclone names was adopted by the Member Countries in April 2020 for the naming of tropical cyclones over the North Indian Ocean. The current list has a total of 169 names. The next name in line is Cyclone Gulab, pronounced "Gul-aab" from Pakistan.

Last year, India had witnessed two cyclones by May - Amphan in the Bay of Bengal and Nisarga in the Arabian Sea. While the name Amphan comes was from the previous list, Bangladesh named the next cyclone Nisarga from the fresh list.