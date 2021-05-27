Last Updated:

Cyclone Yaas Impact: Odisha CM Announces 7-day Relief For Family Of 128 Stranded Villages

Odisha CM has also announced restoration of electricity supply within next 24 hours appreciated NDRF's quick response for rescue operation amid Cyclone Yaas.

Amid heavy damages caused by 'Cyclone Yaas' in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Wednesday announced seven-day relief for all families of 128 stranded villages of cyclone-affected districts. The CM has also informed that Major roads and 80% electricity supply will be restored within the next 24 hours. Reportedly, the state witnessed the highest recorded rainfall and the sea waves were as high as 2-4 M due to Cyclone Yaas.

 

Odisha Government distributed 'Take Home Ration (TKR) for 'vulnerable' as the Cyclone hit the state with heavy rainfall and strong winds.

 

The Chief Ministers' Office (CMO) also tweeted about the relief work going on in the cyclone shelter of Keonjhar district where the administration fed cyclone-effected people. 

Additionally, CM Patnaik congratulated all the Panchayat representatives, district administrations, community organizations, Fire Service, and Odisha police for carrying out on-time rescue operations. Healthcare workers were also praised by the CM for their continuous service in the cyclone-affected districts.

In the latest update made by Odisha CM, NDRF personnel were thanked for their 'quick response' in rescuing 10 people who were stranded due as a boat capsized in the river. 

 

Cyclone Yaas effect in Odisha

After warning signs from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), West Bengal and Odisha officials were continuously monitoring Cyclone Yaas ahead of its landfall. According to PK Jena, the Special Relief Commissioner, Yaas made its landfall at 9 AM with the speed of 120- 140 km per hour between Dhamra and Balasore in Odisha. The IMD had warned that the northern and coastal part of Odisha will receive heavy rainfall for 24 hours. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ensured safe return of 265 fishing boats that were out at sea. Currently, ICG is also maintaining high alert from all the ashore, afloat and aviation units on the eastern seaboard for any response measures arising in the aftermath of the storm. 

Cyclone Yaas update

According to the latest forecast made by IMD, Cyclone Yaas has weakened into a deep depression and it is currently centred at South Jharkhand and adjoining North Odisha. The Cyclone is expected to weaken into depression within next 12 hours. 

Moreover, Kolkata airport that had stopped services to avoid any untoward situation, resumed services on Wednesday evening. Till now no damage or loss has been received from any merchant ship, as reported by ANI. 

