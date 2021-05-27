Cyclone Yaas Impact: Odisha CM Announces 7-day Relief For Family Of 128 Stranded Villages

Amid heavy damages caused by 'Cyclone Yaas' in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Wednesday announced seven-day relief for all families of 128 stranded villages of cyclone-affected districts. The CM has also informed that Major roads and 80% electricity supply will be restored within the next 24 hours. Reportedly, the state witnessed the highest recorded rainfall and the sea waves were as high as 2-4 M due to Cyclone Yaas.

Reviewing post #CycloneYaas situation in the state, CM @Naveen_Odisha announced 7 days relief for all families of 128 marooned villages of the affected districts. Major roads and 80% electricity supply to be restored in the affected districts in next 24 hrs. #OdishaFightsYaas pic.twitter.com/KoIbTa0XSj — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) May 26, 2021

Odisha Government distributed 'Take Home Ration (TKR) for 'vulnerable' as the Cyclone hit the state with heavy rainfall and strong winds.

#TakeHomeRation (THR) was distributed to beneficiaries in advance as a preparatory measure to brace the #CycloneYaas.



Availability of THR will ensure proper nutrition for the vulnerable during such calamities.#OdishaFightsYaas@MinistryWCD @CMO_Odisha @SecyChief @secretary_wcd pic.twitter.com/sA0kjPdgrq — Department of WCD & MS, Govt. of Odisha (@WCDOdisha) May 26, 2021

The Chief Ministers' Office (CMO) also tweeted about the relief work going on in the cyclone shelter of Keonjhar district where the administration fed cyclone-effected people.

As we strive for every one every where to survive and thrive, people got evacuated prior to #CycloneYaas and given shelter in a #CycloneShelter of Keonjhar district.People are fed cooked food by the District Administration.#OdishaFightsYaas

@DistAdmKeonjhar pic.twitter.com/ukXVifI0rY — Department of WCD & MS, Govt. of Odisha (@WCDOdisha) May 26, 2021

Additionally, CM Patnaik congratulated all the Panchayat representatives, district administrations, community organizations, Fire Service, and Odisha police for carrying out on-time rescue operations. Healthcare workers were also praised by the CM for their continuous service in the cyclone-affected districts.

CM congratulated all the Panchayat representatives, district administrations, community organisations, Fire Service & @odisha_police for their excellent work in evacuation. CM also thanked doctors and health workers for their continuous service in the cyclone-affected districts. — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) May 26, 2021

In the latest update made by Odisha CM, NDRF personnel were thanked for their 'quick response' in rescuing 10 people who were stranded due as a boat capsized in the river.

Appreciate the quick response from the team of @NDRFHQ and Erasama BDO to rescue 10 people from a capsized boat in the river, during a courageous night time rescue operation. Such bravery is indeed praiseworthy. #OdishaFightsYaas pic.twitter.com/Sjk1Vl6EK9 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 26, 2021

Cyclone Yaas effect in Odisha

After warning signs from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), West Bengal and Odisha officials were continuously monitoring Cyclone Yaas ahead of its landfall. According to PK Jena, the Special Relief Commissioner, Yaas made its landfall at 9 AM with the speed of 120- 140 km per hour between Dhamra and Balasore in Odisha. The IMD had warned that the northern and coastal part of Odisha will receive heavy rainfall for 24 hours. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ensured safe return of 265 fishing boats that were out at sea. Currently, ICG is also maintaining high alert from all the ashore, afloat and aviation units on the eastern seaboard for any response measures arising in the aftermath of the storm.

Cyclone Yaas update

According to the latest forecast made by IMD, Cyclone Yaas has weakened into a deep depression and it is currently centred at South Jharkhand and adjoining North Odisha. The Cyclone is expected to weaken into depression within next 12 hours.

THE CYCLONIC STORM ‘YAAS’ WEAKENED INTO A DEEP DEPRESSION AND LAY CENTRED AT 2330 HRS IST OF THE 26TH MAY OVER SOUTH JHARKHAND AND ADJOINING NORTH INTERIOR ODISHA. LIKELY TO MOVE NORTHWESTWARDS AND WEAKEN GRADUALLY INTO A DEPRESSION DURING NEXT 12HRS. pic.twitter.com/bVyybkJYaZ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 26, 2021

Moreover, Kolkata airport that had stopped services to avoid any untoward situation, resumed services on Wednesday evening. Till now no damage or loss has been received from any merchant ship, as reported by ANI.

