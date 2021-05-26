Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Odisha Airport Resumes Services Post Cyclone Yaas Landfall

Quick links:
Flight operations resumed from 6.30pm today at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport after cyclone Yaas pic.twitter.com/ZsaeyYe85H— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
#WATCH Shankarpur village in East Midnapore of West Bengal inundated due to cyclone Yaas pic.twitter.com/v2SDWsKikk— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena said two casualties were reported in Odisha due to Cyclone Yaas. The casualties have been from Balasore and Keonjhar districts. Balasore and Bhadrak are the most affected districts, according to Pradeep Jena. He said that the extent of damage to power infrastructure will be know by tomorrow morning while adding that the supply of drinking water has resumed through tankers.
Two casualties reported from Balasore & Keonjhar districts. Balasore & Bhadrak are the most affected districts. By tomorrow morning will know the extent of damage to power infrastructure. Supply of drinking water has resumed through tankers etc: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner pic.twitter.com/oaS6UIXdgt— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
Bhubaneswar Airport director has said that Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar became operational for flights from 7:00 pm on today. Earlier, it was to be shut till 5 am on May 27 due to cyclone Yaas.
#WATCH Restoration work underway at Dhamra, #Odisha severely affected following landfall of cyclone Yaas pic.twitter.com/2a7r03rJRR— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
West Bengal | Indian Army rescues locals from waterlogged areas in Talgachari, East Midnapore. Visuals from early this evening #CycloneYass pic.twitter.com/MrIvhUlGfD— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
#CycloneYaas— PIB In Bihar 🇮🇳 Mask yourself 😷 (@PIB_Patna) May 26, 2021
चक्रवात #यास के कारण #ओडिशा में जगह-जगह रास्तों पर गिरे पेड़ों को हटानें में लगी @NDRFHQ की टीमें, ताकि आवागमन बाधित ना हो सके।#NDRF #YaasCyclone #Odisha pic.twitter.com/No9LneT9De
"There's not been much damage to electrical infrastructure in Jajpur, Kendrapara & Jagatsinghpur districts. Restoration process started & electricity dept also started safety checks of feeders. Adequate teams are available on field for road clearance & restoration," Odisha Special Relief commissioner Pradeep K Jena said.
"Now, rainfall is continuing in pockets in Nilagiri area of Balasore. Highest rainfall recorded was 304mm in Similipal area. We expect some bit of flash floods which may not be major. Collector Mayurbhanj started evacuation from areas adjacent to the Budhabalanga river," he added.
"As per the latest report, they've already evacuated more than 1.05 lakh people & the operation is underway. We're keeping a close watch on wind velocity & damage in Mayurbhanj. We've seen large-scale uprooting of trees. Roads are being cleared continuously," he further said.
#CycloneYaas has completed the landfall process. it started around 9 am & around 1 pm information received from Collector Balasore as well as Bhadrak that wind has subsided in all the coastal zones: Pradeep K Jena, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner pic.twitter.com/RNwqP15Oxc— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
As #CycloneYaas crossed Odisha coast, consistent & concerted efforts of @IndiaCoastGuard ensured nil loss of life/property at sea. Disaster Response Team despatched to Digha for assistance to local admin. 03 #ICG ships standby at sea off Odisha/WB coast for situation assessment. pic.twitter.com/N7hIqzYIie— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) May 26, 2021
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has held review meeting to take stock of the situation arising due to Cyclone Yaas. The CM has also stated that she would visit the areas affected by Cyclone and high tide in Purba Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas on Friday.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds review meeting with District Magistrates, Disaster Management Committee, and other officials in view of #CycloneYaas, in Nabanna pic.twitter.com/BqM3DzWVg7— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit East Midnapore on May 28. #CycloneYaas— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/8h9cmaWFC0
Odisha | Relief work underway due to heavy rainfall under the impact of #CycloneYaas with NDRF and fire team clearing uprooted trees from roads, in Dhamra. pic.twitter.com/bN8XAq2Ty4— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has informed that Cyclone Yaas has completed the landfall process. However, Senior Scientist Umashankar Das informed that rainfall will continue and that fishermen are advised not to venture till Thursday morning because of rough sea conditions.
#CycloneYaas has complete the process of landfall. Rainfall will continue till tomorrow. Fishermen are advised not to venture till tomorrow morning because the sea condition going to be rough: Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist, Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/tC3y9uHDIH— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
THE VERY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM ‘YAAS’ (PRONOUNCED AS ‘YASS’) WEAKENED INTO SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM AND LAY CENTRED AT 1230 HRS IST OF THE 26TH MAY, 2021 OVER NORTH COASTAL ODISHA NEAR LATITUDE 21.45°N AND LONGITUDE 86.8°E, ABOUT 15 KM WEST-SOUTHWEST OF BALASORE. pic.twitter.com/rDLDgu4T3p— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 26, 2021
Odisha: Fishing boats at Paradeep jetty damaged due to #CycloneYaas pic.twitter.com/043MQfsBBE— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that Cyclone Yaas will weaken gradually into a severe cyclonic storm during next 3 hours and into cyclonic storm during subsequent 6 hours
#CycloneYaas crossed north Odisha coast about 20 km south of Balasore from 10:30 am to 11:30 am today with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph. It then moved northwestwards & lay centred at 11:30 am over north coastal Odisha about 15 km south-southwest of Balasore: IMD— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
It is likely to move north-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a severe cyclonic storm during next 3 hours and into cyclonic storm during subsequent 6 hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD)#CycloneYaas— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
Indian Air Force
As Cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall, the Indian Air Force is continuing its assistance to NDRF to prepare for its effects. Towards this, on 25 May 21, a C-130 and two An-32 aircraft airlifted 102 passengers and 4.5 tons of cargo from Arakonnam to Kalaikunda. Another C-130 airlifted 62 passengers and 6.8 tons of cargo from Lilabari to Kolkata. In addition, 2 IAF An-32 aircraft have been deployed for airlifting 41 passengers and 4 tons of cargo from Lilabari to Panagarh.
Indian Navy
The Indian Navy has been closely monitoring the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas closing in on the Eastern Coast which is likely to cross the between Badrak and Balasore districts on 26 May. INS Chilka at Khurda has stepped up and made all necessary arrangements, to coordinate the rescue and relief operations in close liaison with State Government agencies with the support of Headquarters Eastern Naval Command Visakhapatnam.
Towards this a 24x7 cyclone monitoring team has been established and is functional from 24 May. Assorted relief material and community kitchen for thousand of people are being made ready for immediate deployment in consultation with state authorities. The Naval Officer-in-Charge(Odisha) Operations Room has been monitoring ships movement along the coast in coordination with authorities at Gopalpur, Paradip and Damara ports. For maintaining constant communication with the Naval and civil authorities, constant liaison is underway from INS Chilka.
Indian Army
To provide immediate support to people in the emerging situation due to Cyclone Yaas, briefing, joint recce, liaison and coordination with WB govt has been completed. In addition, rescue and relief columns are pre-positioned across areas expected to be affected for immediate response. Meanwhile, in East Midnapore, one rescue column has been launched to rescue 32 civilians who are stuck due to a surge in water levels
The NDRF which is engaged in the rescue and relief operations amid Cyclone Yaas in Odisha has rescued a six-month-old baby and an old lady. Additionally, two more members of the family were rescued from their home which was made of Clay. According to reports, they were not able to move due to the inclement weather. The family was later shifted to a cyclone shelter.
The Cyclone Yaas is currently crossing the Odisha border, south of Balasore, informed IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. In addition, he also stated that it will reach Jharkhand on Thursday morning.
#CycloneYaas is crossing Odisha border, south of Balasore. It'll reach Jharkhand tomorrow morning. It caused heavy to extremely heavy rain in Odisha in past 24 hrs. North Odisha & coastal Odisha expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rain today: IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra pic.twitter.com/qaCjzdlU2I— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
West Bengal expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall today. Jharkhand will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today & tomorrow with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places: IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra#CycloneYaas— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall to very heavy rainfall today and tomorrow. Assam and Meghalaya expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall today: IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra#CycloneYaas— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
LATEST OBSERVATIONS AT 1030 HRS IST INDICATE THAT THE SYSTEM IS NOW CROSSING COAST TO THE SOUTH OF BALASORE. THE LANDFALL PROCESS WILL TAKE ABOUT 2 HOURS TO COMPLETE.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 26, 2021
#WATCH | Odisha: Water from the sea floods the residential areas in Dhamra of Bhadrak district.— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
The landfall process of #CycloneYaas is continuing. It will take around 3 hours to complete. It is 30 km south-southeast of Balasore at 9:30 am, as per IMD's update. pic.twitter.com/j6JMo2f3sa
Intense convective cloud mass has alraedy entered Odisha coast. Artea of most intense convection is seen in the southwest sector.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 26, 2021
Landfall process started around 9 o'clock & is expected to continue for 3-4 hrs. It's expected that by around 1 pm, tail end of cyclone will also be completely moving to landmass. It's making landfall between Dhamra & Balasore: Odisha Spl Relief Commissioner PK Jena#CycloneYaas pic.twitter.com/oWO26TeLIF— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
It'll continue to move in Balasore dist till afternoon, after which it will enter Mayurbhanj dist. Wind speed is estimated to be around 120-140 km per hr. It is expected that this wind speed will continue in Balasore dist around 120-140 km per hour: Odisha Spl Relief Commissioner— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
In Mayurbhanj district, the wind speed is expected to be around 100-110 km per hour. After that, it will gradually slow down: Odisha Spl Relief Commissioner PK Jena#CycloneYaas— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
(1/n) Heavy to very heavy rain and thundershower with very strong winds over Anugul, Balangir, Baleshwar, Bargarh, Baudh, Bhadrak, #Cuttack, Debagarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati districts during next 18-24hrs.https://t.co/GnsEz9fbIw#CycloneYaas #CycloneYaasUPDATE #CycloneYaasUpdates pic.twitter.com/RD3A4hnLXy— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) May 26, 2021
(2/n) Heavy to very heavy rain and thundershower with very strong winds over Ganjam, Jagatsinghapur, Jajapur, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Sundargarh districts during next 18-24hrs.https://t.co/GnsEz9fbIw#CycloneYaas #CycloneYaasUPDATE #CycloneYaasUpdates pic.twitter.com/RnuJ6LLDJQ— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) May 26, 2021
In order to provide immediate support to people in the emerging situation due to Cyclone Yaas, briefing, joint recce, liaison and coordination with West Bengal state government has been completed. Rescue and Relief columns are pre-positioned across areas expected to be affected for immediate response. Meanwhile, in East Midnapore, one rescue column has been launched to rescue 32 civilians who are stuck due to a surge in water levels.
As the landfall process of Cyclone Yaas commenced around 9 am, water from sea entered the residential areas along New Digha Sea Beach in East Midnapore.
#WATCH | West Bengal: Water from the sea enters residential areas along New Digha Sea Beach in East Midnapore.— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas centred about 50 km South-Southeast of Balasore (Odisha). Landfall process has commenced around 9 am, says IMD. #CycloneYaas pic.twitter.com/8m667Py8Ec
VERY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM YAAS CENTRED ABOUT 50 KM SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF BALASORE.LANDFALL PROCESS HAS COMMENCED AROUND 0900 HRS IST. pic.twitter.com/esPuoaECL0— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 26, 2021
West Bengal: Rain lashes Kolkata city; visuals from East Midnapore's Haldia#CycloneYaas pic.twitter.com/3RbNcXnBI9— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
Here's how you can live track Cyclone Yaas on Skymet:
Live tracking of Cyclone Yaas - Track, Cloud, Winds and Forecast— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) May 26, 2021
Explore: https://t.co/wi3xDlV3CL#CycloneYaas #CycloneYaasUPDATE #YaasCyclone #yaascycloneupdate #CycloneYaasUpdates pic.twitter.com/fiM0IziT8y