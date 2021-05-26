Last Updated:

Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Odisha Airport Resumes Services Post Cyclone Yaas Landfall

Days after Cyclone Tauktae, the Cyclone Yaas from the Bay of Bengal has hit the eastern coast. The cyclone is expected to make landfall with a wind speed of 155kmph-165kmph.

Written By
Shloak Prabhu
Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates

Image Credits: PTI

Days after Cyclone Tauktae, the Cyclone Yaas from the Bay of Bengal has hit the eastern coast. The cyclone is expected to make landfall with a wind speed of 155kmph-165kmph.
pointer
21:58 IST, May 26th 2021
Kolkata airport resumes operations after Cyclone Yaas completes landfall

 

pointer
21:10 IST, May 26th 2021
Visuals of water logging in West Bengal's Midnapore due to Cyclone Yaas

 

pointer
20:55 IST, May 26th 2021
2 casualties reported in Odisha: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena said two casualties were reported in Odisha due to Cyclone Yaas. The casualties have been from Balasore and Keonjhar districts. Balasore and Bhadrak are the most affected districts, according to Pradeep Jena. He said that the extent of damage to power infrastructure will be know by tomorrow morning while adding that the supply of drinking water has resumed through tankers.

 

pointer
20:03 IST, May 26th 2021
Odisha airport resumes operation after Cyclone Yaas landfall completion

Bhubaneswar Airport director has said that Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar became operational for flights from 7:00 pm on today. Earlier, it was to be shut till 5 am on May 27 due to cyclone Yaas. 

pointer
19:10 IST, May 26th 2021
Restoration works underway in Odisha's Dhamra after Cyclone Yaas landfall

 

pointer
19:08 IST, May 26th 2021
Indian Army rescues locals in West Bengal

 

pointer
18:20 IST, May 26th 2021
NDRF relief and restoration works underway in Odisha

 

pointer
17:41 IST, May 26th 2021
Pradeep Jena speaks about damages in Odisha in view of Cyclone Yaas

"There's not been much damage to electrical infrastructure in Jajpur, Kendrapara & Jagatsinghpur districts. Restoration process started & electricity dept also started safety checks of feeders. Adequate teams are available on field for road clearance & restoration,"  Odisha Special Relief commissioner Pradeep K Jena said.

"Now, rainfall is continuing in pockets in Nilagiri area of Balasore. Highest rainfall recorded was 304mm in Similipal area. We expect some bit of flash floods which may not be major. Collector Mayurbhanj started evacuation from areas adjacent to the Budhabalanga river," he added. 

"As per the latest report, they've already evacuated more than 1.05 lakh people & the operation is underway. We're keeping a close watch on wind velocity & damage in Mayurbhanj. We've seen large-scale uprooting of trees. Roads are being cleared continuously," he further said.

pointer
16:54 IST, May 26th 2021
Odisha Special Relief commissioner Pradeep Jena shares information on Cyclone Yaas

 

pointer
15:28 IST, May 26th 2021
Indian Coast Guard swings into action in Odisha and West Bengal coast in view of Cyclone Yaas

 

pointer
15:25 IST, May 26th 2021
Mamata Banerjee holds review meet over Cyclone Yaas, to visit affected areas on May 28

 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has held review meeting to take stock of the situation arising due to Cyclone Yaas. The CM has also stated that she would visit the areas affected by Cyclone and high tide in Purba Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas on Friday.

 

pointer
15:07 IST, May 26th 2021
Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: NDRF continues relief work in Odisha

 

pointer
14:33 IST, May 26th 2021
Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Cyclone Yaas completes landfall process, informs Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar

The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has informed that Cyclone Yaas has completed the landfall process. However, Senior Scientist Umashankar Das informed that rainfall will continue and that fishermen are advised not to venture till Thursday morning because of rough sea conditions.

 

pointer
14:22 IST, May 26th 2021
Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Indian Coast Guard dispatches Disaster Response Team to Digha

 

pointer
14:17 IST, May 26th 2021
Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Cyclone Yaas weakens into Severe Cyclonic Storm

 

pointer
14:02 IST, May 26th 2021
Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Fishing boats at Paradeep jetty damaged due to Cyclone Yaas

 

pointer
13:39 IST, May 26th 2021
Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Cyclone Yaas to weaken gradually into a severe cyclonic storm during next 3 hours sayd IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that Cyclone Yaas will weaken gradually into a severe cyclonic storm during next 3 hours and into cyclonic storm during subsequent 6 hours

 

pointer
12:25 IST, May 26th 2021
Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Indian Armed Forces efforts to tackle Cyclone Yaas

Indian Air Force

As Cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall, the Indian Air Force is continuing its assistance to NDRF to prepare for its effects. Towards this, on 25 May 21, a C-130 and two An-32 aircraft airlifted 102 passengers and 4.5 tons of cargo from Arakonnam to Kalaikunda. Another C-130 airlifted 62 passengers and 6.8 tons of cargo from Lilabari to Kolkata. In addition, 2 IAF An-32 aircraft have been deployed for airlifting 41 passengers and 4 tons of cargo from Lilabari to Panagarh.

Indian Navy 

The Indian Navy has been closely monitoring the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas closing in on the Eastern Coast which is likely to cross the between Badrak and Balasore districts on 26 May.  INS Chilka at Khurda has stepped up and made all necessary arrangements, to coordinate the rescue and relief operations in close liaison with State Government agencies with the support of Headquarters Eastern Naval Command Visakhapatnam.

Towards this a 24x7 cyclone monitoring team has been established and is functional from 24 May.  Assorted relief material and community kitchen for thousand of people are being made ready for immediate deployment in consultation with state authorities. The Naval Officer-in-Charge(Odisha) Operations Room has been monitoring ships movement along the coast in coordination with authorities at Gopalpur, Paradip and Damara ports. For maintaining constant communication with the Naval and civil authorities, constant liaison is underway from INS Chilka.

Indian Army

To provide immediate support to people in the emerging situation due to Cyclone Yaas, briefing, joint recce, liaison and coordination with WB govt has been completed. In addition, rescue and relief columns are pre-positioned across areas expected to be affected for immediate response. Meanwhile, in East Midnapore, one rescue column has been launched to rescue 32 civilians who are stuck due to a surge in water levels

pointer
12:19 IST, May 26th 2021
Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: NDRF rescues one 6-month-old baby and one old lady from Odisha

The NDRF which is engaged in the rescue and relief operations amid Cyclone Yaas in Odisha has rescued a six-month-old baby and an old lady. Additionally, two more members of the family were rescued from their home which was made of Clay. According to reports, they were not able to move due to the inclement weather. The family was later shifted to a cyclone shelter. 

 

pointer
11:56 IST, May 26th 2021
Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Cyclone Yaas crosses Odisha border; to reach Jharkhand on Thursday morning

The Cyclone Yaas is currently crossing the Odisha border, south of Balasore, informed IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. In addition, he also stated that it will reach Jharkhand on Thursday morning. 

 

pointer
10:59 IST, May 26th 2021
Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Cyclone system crosses the coast to south of Balasore; IMD says landfall process to complete in 2 hours

 

pointer
10:52 IST, May 26th 2021
Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Water from sea floods residential areas in Dhamra of Bhadrak district of Odisha

 

pointer
10:45 IST, May 26th 2021
Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Intense convective cloud mass enters Odisha coast

 

pointer
10:34 IST, May 26th 2021
Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner on PK Jena on Cyclone Yaas landfall

 

pointer
10:25 IST, May 26th 2021
Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Skymet predicts heavy to very heavy rain and thundershower with very strong winds in parts of Odisha in the next 18 to 24 hours

 

pointer
10:04 IST, May 26th 2021
Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: West Bengal steps up measures to provide immediate support to people amid emerging situation due to Cyclone Yaas

In order to provide immediate support to people in the emerging situation due to Cyclone Yaas,  briefing, joint recce, liaison and coordination with West Bengal state government has been completed. Rescue and Relief columns are pre-positioned across areas expected to be affected for immediate response.  Meanwhile, in East Midnapore, one rescue column has been launched to rescue 32 civilians who are stuck due to a surge in water levels.

 

pointer
09:31 IST, May 26th 2021
Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Water from sea enters residential areas along New Digha Sea Beach in East Midnapore.

As the landfall process of Cyclone Yaas commenced around 9 am, water from sea entered the residential areas along New Digha Sea Beach in East Midnapore. 

 

pointer
09:22 IST, May 26th 2021
Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Landfall process for Cyclone Yaas begins, says IMD

 

pointer
08:43 IST, May 26th 2021
Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Rains lash Kolkata and Haldia

 

pointer
08:26 IST, May 26th 2021
Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Live tracking Cyclone Yaas

Here's how you can live track Cyclone Yaas on Skymet: 

 

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND