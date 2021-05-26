Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Odisha Airport Resumes Services Post Cyclone Yaas Landfall

Indian Air Force

As Cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall, the Indian Air Force is continuing its assistance to NDRF to prepare for its effects. Towards this, on 25 May 21, a C-130 and two An-32 aircraft airlifted 102 passengers and 4.5 tons of cargo from Arakonnam to Kalaikunda. Another C-130 airlifted 62 passengers and 6.8 tons of cargo from Lilabari to Kolkata. In addition, 2 IAF An-32 aircraft have been deployed for airlifting 41 passengers and 4 tons of cargo from Lilabari to Panagarh.

Indian Navy

The Indian Navy has been closely monitoring the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas closing in on the Eastern Coast which is likely to cross the between Badrak and Balasore districts on 26 May. INS Chilka at Khurda has stepped up and made all necessary arrangements, to coordinate the rescue and relief operations in close liaison with State Government agencies with the support of Headquarters Eastern Naval Command Visakhapatnam.

Towards this a 24x7 cyclone monitoring team has been established and is functional from 24 May. Assorted relief material and community kitchen for thousand of people are being made ready for immediate deployment in consultation with state authorities. The Naval Officer-in-Charge(Odisha) Operations Room has been monitoring ships movement along the coast in coordination with authorities at Gopalpur, Paradip and Damara ports. For maintaining constant communication with the Naval and civil authorities, constant liaison is underway from INS Chilka.

Indian Army

To provide immediate support to people in the emerging situation due to Cyclone Yaas, briefing, joint recce, liaison and coordination with WB govt has been completed. In addition, rescue and relief columns are pre-positioned across areas expected to be affected for immediate response. Meanwhile, in East Midnapore, one rescue column has been launched to rescue 32 civilians who are stuck due to a surge in water levels