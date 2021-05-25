Cyclone Yaas: Odisha CM Urges Residents To Be Cautious; 'state Government Well Prepared'

In view of predicted Cyclone Yaas, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Monday urged the residents of coastal regions to cooperate with local administration and shift to cyclone shelters. The heads-up is relevant to the anticipation of heavy rainfall as well as landfall on the Odisha-Bengal border on the eastern coast of the country. Addressing the people of the State, CM also asked them to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and to continue wearing masks. He established how cooperation from people will strengthen the government's efforts.

"At a time when we are fighting with COVID-19 pandemic, Cyclone Yaas is another challenge that we have to face. Last year in May, we had faced cyclone Amphan along with COVID-19 and with help of people, it was all managed. This time too, we will all work in tandem to combat the calamity and the pandemic," CM Patnaik said.

"Cyclones- not a new phenomenon for Odisha": CM Patnaik

The CM further explained how cyclones are not a new phenomenon for Odisha but he said there is a need for caution and negligence could be dangerous. Patnaik reassured the people that the State government is well prepared to deal with the situation.

"Our priority is to save every life, therefore I request you all to shift to a safe place and cyclone shelters and give full cooperation to the administraion. Due to COVID pandemic we need to be more careful, people need to use two face masks and to follow other COVID appropriate behaviour," the CM added.

As an update on Cyclone Yaas preparation, the Odisha government designated the high-risk districts to Senior Officers to supervise relief, rehabilitation and restoration work in the wake of severe cyclone landfall. Enumerating the IAS officers, a statement issued by Additional Secretary, Indramani Tripathy, read, "IAS officers are assigned the districts noted against each for supervision of relief, rehabilitation and restoration works arising out of the severe Cyclone Yaas landfall.

CM's Update on Cyclone Yaas preparation

With an objective to redress the aftermath of calamity, CM Patnaik announced certain relief plans as an Update on Cyclone Yaas too. He took to Twitter to establish,

#Odisha Govt has approved special labour rate for post #CycloneYaas restoration work: ₹462 for unskilled labour, ₹522 for semi-skilled & ₹597 for skilled labour, which are 50% higher than rates notified by @LESIOdisha. ₹175 has been fixed towards food & other charges per day. pic.twitter.com/3EJ88U8wIi — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) May 24, 2021

Odisha CM established that cost of treatment in case of injury owing to impending Cyclone Yaas would be borne by Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited. He elucidated,

In view of impending #CycloneYaas, @OPTCL_Odisha announced accident benefits for casual electricity workers. OPTCL will bear the full cost of treatment in case of injury & give compensation of ₹10 lakhs to the legal heir of the worker in case of death during restoration work. pic.twitter.com/6gfUn9XF3e — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) May 24, 2021

Update on Cyclone Yaas includes that the officers have been requested to proceed to the respective districts immediately. More than 800 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel are in a high state of readiness for Cyclone Yaas.

Cyclone Yaas Latest Update

Latest update by India Meteorological Department indicated that Cyclone Yaas is expected to hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26. IMD's latest news on Cyclone Yaas has revealed that the storm is currently 320km South-southeast (SSE) of Paradip and 430km SSE of Balasore. As stated on Twitter,

SCS ‘Yaas’ lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, about 320km SSE of Paradip, 430km SSE of Balasore, likely to move north-northwestwards, to cross north Odisha coast during noon of 26th May as a VSCS. pic.twitter.com/SV33nLgG8Z — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 25, 2021

Odisha gears up for Cyclone Yaas

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has directed its rescue teams to ensure that medical oxygen generation plants in Odisha and West Bengal are "working and alive" in case the storm affects the course of functioning. A total of 149 teams for evacuation and rescue operations have been deployed in the states. Out of these, 99 will be deployed on the ground and the remaining 50 will be available at the force's various bases across the country for swift airlift if necessary. NDRF teams even evacuated villagers living in the interiors of Duttapur in West Bengal owing to heavy rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas.