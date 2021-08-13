Cyrus Poonawalla Hails India's Drug Controller Body For Timely Launch Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Hailing India's speed in launching the COVID-19 vaccine, Cyrus Poonawalla, the Chairman-MD of Serum Institute of India (SII) credited the Drug Controller body. The company's Chairman, who gave India the much needed COVID-19 vaccine, also said that the quick response was possible because of 'permission, encouragement to industries & considerably reduced licensing raj'. The COVID-19 vaccine drive in India was launched earlier in January after SII's Covidshield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin were granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation.

"We've a Drug Controller who responds even after office hrs," said Cyrus Poonawalla.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive

The statement from the vaccine manufacture company head came a week after India surpassed the landmark figure of administration of more than 50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to the beneficiaries, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that this milestone will give a strong impetus to fights against COVID-19.

"India’s fight against COVID-19 receives a strong impetus. Vaccination numbers cross the 50 crore mark. We hope to build on these numbers and ensure our citizens are vaccinated under #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine movement," PM Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, Health Minister Mandaviya had informed that India took 85 days to touch the 10 crore mark, 45 days to reach 20 crore, 29 days to reach 30 crore and 24 days to reach 40 crores. To reach 50-crore, the country only took 20 days, he said.

According to the government data, a total of 38,94,75,520 healthcare workers have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 11,08,73,346 have been administered both doses. Currently, Bharat Biotech's COvaxin, Astra-Zeneca's COVID Vaccine Covishield and Sputnik V doses are being administered in India.

Largest vaccination drive

India had surpassed the US, UK in administering vaccines in June with 323.66 million vaccine doses. At that time, United States had inoculated 323.33 million doses and also countries like the UK were at 76.32 doses, Germany with 71. 44, France with 52.46, and Italy with 49.65 jabs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hailed the vaccination drive once again as it started gaining momentum each day.

(Inputs from ANI)