Dakshina Kannada DyC Refutes Reports About Passenger From Dubai Having Coronavirus

As Coronavirus cases continue to rise in India, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, Sindhu B Rupesh on Monday denied reports about a passenger arriving from Dubai to Mangalaru showing Coronavirus symptoms and skipping a hospital visit.

While interacting with reporters, Sindhu said, "Passenger who arrived from Dubai has not shown any coronavirus related symptoms. He just had a fever. He was shifted to district hospital last night, but he is not cooperating with us. He is not ready to stay in a hospital. We are convincing him."

Adding to her statement, Sindhu stated that "till now, no positive case of coronavirus has been found in Mangaluru." Earlier on March 4, the Centre had also issued a revised travel advisory for travellers visiting India from other countries.

The new travel advisory

All regular (sticker) visas/e-Visa (including visa on arrival for Japan and South Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan, and issued on or before March 3, 2020, and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons may seek a fresh visa from the nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate.

Regular (sticker) visa/ e-visa granted to nationals of China, issued on or before February 5 were suspended earlier. It shall remain in force. Those needing to travel to India under compelling circumstances may apply for a fresh visa to the nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate.

Regular (sticker) visas/e-visas granted to all foreign nationals who have travelled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, and Japan on or after February 1, and who have not yet entered India stand suspended with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India under compelling circumstances may apply for a fresh visa to the nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate.

Diplomats, officials of the United Nations and other international bodies, OCI cardholders, and aircrew from the above countries are exempted from such restrictions on entry. However, their medical screening is compulsory.

Passengers of all international flights entering India from any port are required to furnish duly filled self-declaration form (including personal particulars i.e. phone number and address in India) and travel history, to health officials and immigration officials at all ports.

Passengers (foreign and Indian) other than those restricted, arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore, and Taiwan must undergo medical screening at the port of entry.

Indian citizens are advised to refrain from travel to China, Iran, Republic of Korea, Italy and advised to avoid non-essential travel to other COVID-19 affected countries.

Current situation of Coronavirus in India

India has reported at least 43 positive cases of the Coronavirus to date, (3 positive cases from Kerala which are now discharged), out of which 40 are active cases of COVID-19 in the country. 4 (Four) new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since yesterday’s update – 1 from Kerala, 1 from Delhi, 1 from Uttar Pradesh and 1 (One) from Jammu, and 16 people in Rajasthan who were in contact with an Italian couple in Jaipur. India initiated required preparedness and action since January 17 at the field level, while WHO raised the level of global risk to a "very high" on February 20, 2020.

The whole number of people, who were diagnosed with COVID-19, has reached 109,343, including 80,904 people in China. So far, 3,123 people have lost their lives in China alone due to the virus. The virus has also spread to over 100 countries.

(With inputs from ANI)