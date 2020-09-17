Dalai Lama Extends Birthday Wishes To PM Modi, Prays For His 'continued Good Health'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70, greetings poured in from leaders and other prominent personalities from all across the world. In a beautiful letter, Dalai Lama also extended his wises and prayed for Modi’s continued good health. While praising the age-old Indian practices of ahimsa and Karuna, Dalai Lama expressed ‘deep gratitude’ to the Indian government and people for the ‘warm and considerate’ hospitality that the Tibetan community in exile has been receiving for the last 61-years.

In a letter to PM Modi, Dalai Lama wrote, “This has been an exceptionally tough year for peoples and nations across the world due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus”.

He added, “In India, the Central and state authorities are doing whatever they can to alleviate difficulties the public face. I would like to convey my deep appreciation of the appropriate measures you have taken to meet the enormous challenges that this crisis has brought about.”

Dalai Lama went on to say that when people ask him how to cope with a different array of challenges before them, he suggests them to look at each problem in different angles in a realistic way. He added that he keeps the advice of the 8th-century Indian scholar Shantideva, who recommended examining whether the problem we face could be solved, in mind. Further, he said that if there is a solution, what people must do is work to put it into effect, however, he added that if there isn’t any solution, ‘continuing to worry about it is a waste of time’.

“I am convinced that in uncertain times like these, the age-old Indian practise of non-violent conduct-- 'ahimsa', backed by a compassionate motivation -- 'karuna', expressed as a warm-hearted concern for others, is not only relevant but also necessary if we are to move forward in a calm and collected way,” Dalai Lama said.

PM Modi receives birthday wishes

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin were among those to convey their best wishes to PM Narendra Modi. Several Indian leaders also congratulated PM Modi on his birthday. Wishes poured in from Bollywood stars as well, Anupam Kher, Daler Mehndi, Manoj Joshi were among those who expressed pride about having Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, while highlighting his achievements and praising his qualities.

