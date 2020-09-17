PM Modi Unstoppable At 70, And From Everything We've Seen he's Just Getting Started

Today is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The way in which he has emerged as an influential leader in Indian politics, the way he changed the direction of politics, is a unique example in itself and no other example such as his can be seen in Independent India.

PM Modi has achieved unprecedented success in highlighting the importance of public welfare in national politics. Moreover, he even introduced nationalism in a new manner, which some liberal thinkers had been trying to portray it in a cynical light. While presenting nationalism in a public-oriented perspective, PM Modi not only innovated the course of politics but also revolutionised it in such a way that the entire socio-economic structure of this country, governed by the Gandhis earlier, now reflects nationalism and cultural participation.

PM Modi's nationalism accepted by the Indian masses

Although some scholars misrepresent it as Hindutva, it is actually the basic element of Indianness that makes the 'compound' structure of India and guarantees the existence of this country. And this very existence is the source of PM Modi's political skills due to which he has succeeded in presenting nationalism in a new manner that has been accepted by the masses.

It is indeed inspiring how his political discourse has touched upon several issues gripping the country which were otherwise ignored for ages. Among them was the subject of the identity of the nation. This identification for some scholars was the sense of secularism of India that they could boast about. However, PM Modi implemented it in practicality in such a manner that every citizen could access his constitutional right to equality and followers of all religions could feel equal, not one above the other.

READ | On PM Modi's Birthday, Ranvir Shorey Thanks Leader; Milind Soman Wishes 'good Opposition'

The social welfare projects started by him had more emphasis on financial support for needy and downtrodden. Although such schemes were introduced earlier as well, the way PM Modi introduced innovation in structuring his schemes, it paved the way for secularism in a true sense. These experiments were done keeping in mind the overall situation of the country and it was ensured that followers of every religion are treated equally. Also, while doing so, the national identity of the country was also given due importance.

After independence, the intense currents of Gandhiism, communism, socialism and nationalism continued to play central positions in the politics of the nation. PM Modi changed this situation by connecting nationalism to democracy and became the voice of all who were earlier divided either through caste, creed, religion or were seen through the prism of rich vs poor.

His nationalism provided an integrated platform to all the backward classes and various sections of rural societies, through which their voices could be unified and be heard by those wielding power. This is the reason why the PM Modi's charm worked on the masses and his one voice resonated with the voice of millions who were seeking an effective partnership in governance.

READ | Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Lead Cricket Fraternity's Wishes For PM Narendra Modi

PM's humble origins an indicator of his outlook

In a democracy, a leader is the one who the masses feel their voices reverberate when he speaks. This quality in the Prime Minister was a result of his principles which were kindled in him in his childhood as he grew up playing in the dusty streets of the village and whose life had suffered adversity. This vision and quality of the Prime Minister makes him a revered leader and a successful politician, despite the stones of harsh criticisms pelted at him from several quarters, he makes use of them to form bridges of development. In this context, if we analyze the speeches given by him from Red Fort on Independence Day, we will find that his goal has been to change the life of the poor in such a way that they themselves can feel self-reliant in the changing times.

Every Indian wishes a long life for him on his birthday because this son of Mother India wants to do something so that the country can touch those heights which were once imagined by Swami Vivekananda. India's development structure brought by the Modi Government focusses on maintaining the nation's unique identity while moving forward shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the world in the 21st century.

If we analyze the policies (domestic or international) of the Modi government from this point of view, we can see the resolve which was lacked in the previous governments. The first glimpse of it could be seen in the revolutionary change in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

READ | On PM Modi's Birthday, ‘Know NaMo’ Quiz LIVE On NaMo App; winners To Get signed Books

Since independence, this state remained severed from the Indian Union because of Article 370, but Modi government's revolutionary amendment in one stroke consolidated the state with the power of the Union of India, like other states of the country. Moreover, this was done in compliance with binding constitutional provisions. Home Minister Amit Shah, keeping in mind the wishes of the Prime Minister, followed the parliamentary customs and policies in such a way that the sentiments of the Constitution-makers of India could also be respected.

The reality is that the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, opposed the inclusion of Article 370 in the Constitution. Considering the complexity of Kashmir after the independence of India, this task was never easy and it was natural to have global echoes. Therefore, the way PM Modi did the task of putting forward the Kashmir issue in India's foreign policy through Foreign Minister Jaishankar, it reestablished India on the international podium as a strong democratic nation. The way PM Modi placed the north-eastern states in the discussions of the national politics shows his overall vision because the condition of these states was not much thought about in the Central policies framed by New Delhi previously. The way in which the BJP won elections in the north-eastern states can only be gauged by how wide the plank of PM Modi's nationalism has expanded.

READ | As PM Modi Turns 70, Greetings Pour In From Near & Far; BJP To Congress & Finland To Nepal

PM Modi leaves no task incomplete

Another fact to know about the Prime Minister is that he never leaves any task incomplete. After choosing Ajit Doval as National Security Advisor, he conducted strong innovative experiments on internal and national security and assured the nation that India's national interests would be protected at all costs.

Whether it be having strong relations with the democratic United States, or with socialist Russia for that matter, India has maintained relations with them at our own terms and we will find that India's relations with European countries from Germany to France and Britain have also become stronger. If we look closely, PM Modi has succeeded in proving the prominence of India to the entire world. This much-needed change is something that Indians were waiting for since decades, and it is the sincerity of efforts due to which India's voice is making reverberations in geopolitics.