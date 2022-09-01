Dalai Lama Receives Rousing Welcome In Dharamshala After Concluding Trip To Ladakh, Delhi

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama received a rousing reception in Dharamshala on Wednesday after he concluded his trip to Delhi and Ladakh. After a month-long tour to Leh, Ladakh, through Delhi, the Dalai Lama returned to Dharamshala on Wednesday morning and received a warm greeting from local Tibetans, followers, and well-wishers. The Dalai Lama arrived in the nation's capital, Delhi, on August 26, Friday, after a gap of more than three years. Notably, his visit to India came after a month-long sojourn in Ladakh.

According to a report from Central Tibetan Administration, His Holiness the Dalai Lama was welcomed at Gaggal Airport by the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts, the Tibetan Youth Congress, officiating Sikyong Tharlam Dolma Changra, as well as Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Khenpo Sonam Tenphel.

Furthermore, hundreds of Tibetans lined the streets to cordially greet the Dalai Lama while carrying 'ceremonial Tibetan white scarves and incense sticks, as per the Central Tibetan Administration report. In addition to this, Acting Chief Justice Commissioner Karma Dadul, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering, and Justice Commissioner Tenzin Lungtok are among the officials who The Dalai Lama near Tsuglagkhang. Upon his arrival, people organised a dance performance near the airport.

#WATCH | Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrived in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh after concluding his visit to Ladakh and Delhi; received a warm welcome (31.08) pic.twitter.com/ssQ1LK74lF — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

Notably, the media was previously told by people close to the Dalai Lama that the Lama lived in Dharamshala during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dalai Lama made his first visit to Leh in July

During his visit to Ladakh, on August 23, the Tibetan spiritual leader stated that a time will come when Ladakhis would soon be free to go to Lhasa once more. The Dalai Lama made this comment while launching a new learning centre at Thupstanling Gonpa, Diskit Tsal, Leh. He added that Tibetans had embraced a middle-ground strategy for resolving the Tibet problem before he stepped down from political duty.

The Dalai Lama was quoted by ANI as saying, “This means that we are seeking genuine autonomy rather than complete independence, primarily concerned with preserving our identity, language, and rich Buddhist cultural heritage in all Tibetan-speaking areas,"

Earlier, in the month of July, the Dalai Lama made his first visit to Leh in Ladakh after a gap of several years. The Tibetan spiritual leader was visiting Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for a two-day spiritual trip. Upon his arrival, throngs of his supporters cheered him on in the streets of the Union Territory. He arrived in Jammu on July 14 after leaving Dharamshala.

However, it is worth mentioning that the Dalai Lama's journey to India is noteworthy given that China has always seen the Tibetan spiritual leader as a separatist. Furthermore, the recent trip came at a time when China and the United States are currently engaged in a protracted dispute over Taiwan. Beijing asserts that the spiritual figure is attempting to divide Tibet. However, the Dalai Lama's teachings support freedom and democracy not only for Tibet but for the entire globe.

(Image: AP)