Dancing Traffic Cop In Raipur Wins Hearts As Video Goes Viral

An interesting video surfaced from Raipur, Chattisgarh where a traffic cop was seen dancing and managing traffic at an intersection. Mohammed Mohsin Sheikh, the 35-year-old traffic cop says that this innovative way of controlling traffic makes him enjoy his duty to the fullest. He spoke about how he borrowed this idea from a Madhya Pradesh traffic cop whose dancing video had gone viral early this year. Madhya Pradesh traffic cop Ranjit Singh had won hearts of people when he was recorded controlling traffic using his unique dancing style in Indore.

His seniors have also lauded him for trying to take a new approach to the usual job of directing traffic. "DSP (Traffic) observed that cops in Indore-Mumbai control traffic through dance and are appreciated. As an experiment, we are training ten cops here, who are being posted at ten main intersections. We are getting a positive response. It will also help these cops to stay fit," ASP Raipur said. When asked if people obey such directions he said that the response from citizens in Raipur has been fairly positive. In the video he is also seen shaking hands with one of the scooter rider. His video has gone viral over social media garnering more than 12,000 views as of now.

Bangalore puts up mannequins as traffic cops

Recently, another innovative idea had surfaced in Bangalore where mannequins dressed up like traffic personnel were erected at certain key junctions to curb violators. City additional commissioner (traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda told PTI that he came up with the idea after observing motorists putting on helmets, drivers fastening their seat- belts and stopping use of mobile phones after they spot traffic policemen from a distance. Using this behavioral psychology tactic the Bangalore traffic police had put up these mannequins at half a dozen junctions over the last week.

