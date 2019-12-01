Hyderabad Traffic Police Crack Down On Drunk Driving, 586 Cases Booked In A Day

Hundreds of people were booked under the drunken driving case by a special team of Traffic police in Hyderabad on the intervening night of November 29. To tighten the noose on drunk and driving, city traffic police conducted a special drive at night to crackdown on drivers violating the Motor Vehicle Act.

"Fifty traffic police officials were deployed around the city and 5,998 drivers were checked of which 586 were book under the drunken driving case in a single day." said Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad. "The drive kicked off from 9PM till mid night at 50 major checkpoints in the city to ensure safety and to prevent possible accidents due to personal negligence," he added.

The 50-member special vigilance team included senior inspectors, Assistant Commissioner of police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of traffic branch. The task-force was allotted the work to keep inebriated people off the road. The drive was joined by six platoons consisting of 120 ranks of city Armed Reserve police force to intensify the inspection. Along with motor vehicles, heavy vehicles like Lories, water tankers, buses, JCBs and DCM vans' drivers were checked.

In this year, the Hyderabad Traffic police has booked 25,915 cases against drunk drivers, of which 4260 violators of the traffic laws has been imprisoned. Till date around 21655 respondents are fined under the motor vehicle act by the court. Early this year, in September the Additional Commissioner of Police informed that their traffic department booked 20, 414 drunk and driving cases in which as many as 1084 traffic rule violators’ licenses were cancelled by the court. Keeping up with the Bangalore city traffic police, which booked 1,169 cases in three hours drive in July; Hyderabad too plans to take the bull by the horns.

As per reports, last year saw around 2000 people booked for drunk driving on New Year’s eve in the metropolitan cities of India. As per the Motor Vehicle Act 2019 anyone found driving under the influence of liquor will be charged a penalty of Rs 10,000 with imprisonment of up to 6 months in case of the first time. In case the person is again found repeating the same offense, then he/she will be termed a two year imprisonment with a fine up to Rs. 15,000.

(With inputs from ANI)