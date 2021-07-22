DCW Takes Cognisance Of Harrassment Of Darjeeling Women, Issues Notice To Delhi Police

A viral video has been circulating lately showing 2-3 people passing derogatory comments and harassing three women from Darjeeling, in New Delhi. The video shows the women lashing out at the harassers for asking them their ‘rate’. This incident took place on the intervening night of July 18 & July 19.

The Delhi Commission for Women, led by Swati Maliwal, took suo moto cognizance on media reports and issued a notice to the Police to take immediate action. The Delhi Police then lodged an FIR against the harassers at Safdarjung Enclave Police Station. Ingit Pratap Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) said that the case was lodged under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The 30-year old victim and her friends were waiting for a cab in the Hauz Khas area in South Delhi when 3-4 men passed lewd comments directing at them. The DCW posted a tweet saying “Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women @SwatiJaiHind After G's notice, a case was registered against those who molested North-East girls”. Maliwal also posted a tweet on her handle with an image of Discover India's publications on the NorthEast region of the country and said,

"What a coincidence! Today we took action against some men harassing girls from North East & today I also chanced upon this amazing magazine which explores North East India in such detail. So excited to read them all. It’s my dream to travel some day to all the seven sisters"

A tweet was posted by Rahul Tahiliani, Spokesperson and Public Relations Officer of Delhi Commission for Women, which showed the video of the women being harassed and had a copy of the notice by Swati Maliwal to the Police for launching an FIR. The notice said the DCW has taken suo moto cognizance on media reports of the alleged incident of racial discrimination and sexual harassment against a group of North-eastern girls in Delhi. It spoke about the harassers asking the women about their ‘hourly rate for sexual activities’. The men had said, "Tumhara rate kya hai?"

