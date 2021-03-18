Days After DGCA Order, 7 Passengers Deboarded From Flights For Flouting COVID Protocols

In view of a notice issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on March 13 directing airline operators to ensure the compliance of COVID-19 protocols at airports and inside aircrafts, Alliance Air, IndiGo and Air Asia have de-boarded 7 passengers for flouting the COVID-19 norms. All the unruly passengers were handed over to security agencies on arrival at the respective airports, said DGCA.

The notice, which was issued on March 13 read, "It has been noticed that some travellers undertaking air journey do not adhere to "COVID-19 Protocols", which essentially involves wearing of mask properly i.e, not below the nose, during all times of the journey from entering the Airport for departure to exiting the airport after arrival. It has also been noted that some passengers after entering 5the Airport do not wear masks properly and also do not maintain social distance while being in the airport premises. Similarly, some passengers have been noticed not wearing their masks properly while on-board the aircraft." READ | Delhi HC asks DGCA to ensure strict compliance of Covid-19 SOPs

DGCA in its notice stated that the passengers who do not adequately wear masks inside the aircraft or who do not follow COVID-19 guidelines will be de-boarded. Ministry of Civil Aviation instructed that if a passenger continues to break norms after repeated warnings, they will be considered an 'unruly passenger'. It noted that the aircraft passengers are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing norms at all times.

The notice added that "the mask shall not be moved below the nose except under exceptional circumstances." The Centre directed the CISF and other security officers stationed at the airport's entrance to ensure that no one enters the terminal without wearing a mask. It stated that the CASO and other supervising officers must personally ensure it. The passengers who do not follow the "COVID-19 Protocol" should be handed over to "security agencies after adequate warnings." It also added that after giving the repeated warnings "they must be dealt as per the law."

This comes days after the Delhi High Court gave airline crews the authority to offload any passenger who isn't wearing their mask properly and place them on a no-fly list if they show "stubborn reluctance." The judge had taken note of passengers' callous behaviour at airports and issued directives to the DGCA.

