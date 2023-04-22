Days After Harassment Complaint, Assam Congress Expels Youth Leader Angkita Dutta

The Congress unit in Assam expelled former Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta from the party for six years in connection with her accusations against Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV of ‘sexism and harassment.’

The grand old party issued an official statement to announce that Angkita Dutta has been expelled from the primary membership of the party for six years for 'anti-party' activities.

Daughter of late Congress leader Anjan Dutta, Angkita Dutta said that she was relieved of her duties as the head of the Assam Youth Congress abruptly and questioned whether it was because of her gender.

In a police complaint filed on Wednesday with Assam’s Dispur police station, Angkita Dutta alleged, "Recently, on the 25th of March, 2023, when I was in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, I went to Hotel May Fair, at Raipur, Chhattisgarh, in the evening to meet the high office bearers of the Congress party present there, including Sri Bhupen Borah, the state president of Congress party, who was there at that point of time on the occasion of Plenary Session of the party. Suddenly I met the above named accused person Shri Srinivas BV, at the entrance of the hotel, where he heckled me holding my arm, pushing and pulling and threatened me using slang words, saying that he will ruin my career in the Congress party if I went there to complain against him before the high office bearers of the party."

Dutta took to Twitter and said, "Honestly, I am aware this could lead to the end of my political career. If this is the price I have to pay, so be it. About me meeting some BJP leader, one is welcome to check CCTV footage of home & office where you will probably see me reading trolls my colleagues are spreading."

Opposition's Jibe

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted: "This is Congress’s model of women's empowerment! Sack the woman who alleged harassment instead of providing a platform to hear her grievances. The manner in which Angkita Dutta has been removed from the Congress is uninspiring for women."