DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Writes To Amit Shah Seeking Time For Urgent Meet

On the sixth day of her indefinite hunger strike, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Sunday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an appointment for DCW members to meet him on an urgent basis, in light of a number of rape incidents across the country. In her letter, Maliwal also appealed to him to withdraw security from VIPs owing to the scarcity of police resources.

Maliwal's letter

DCW Chief @SwatiJaiHind writes to Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah on the 6th day of her indefinite hunger strike. Appeals to withdraw the special security provided to VIPs of the country owing to the shortage of resources of Police forces. Seeks meeting time on behalf of members. pic.twitter.com/JRHmZ3E1Wi — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) December 8, 2019

Taking to microblogging site Maliwal said, "VIP leaders living in gun-guard security circles do not hear the screams of the burnt daughters because their families are safe. In a letter to Amit Shah, we have demanded the removal of the VIP security of all leaders. When they will fear about their daughters walking on the roads alone, they will wake from a state of slumber. "

बंदूकधारी सुरक्षा के घेरों में रहने वाले VIP नेताओं को जला दी गयी बेटियों की चीख सुनाई नही देती क्योंकि इनके परिवार सुरक्षित है। अमित शाह जी को पत्र लिखकर सब नेताओं की VIP सुरक्षा हटाने की मांग करी है।



जब इनकी बेटियां सड़क पे अकेले चलेंगी और इन्हें डर लगेगा, तभी नींद से जागेंगे। — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) December 8, 2019

Indefinite hunger strike

In the aftermath of the Hyderabad horror, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal started an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday over the Hyderabad rape and murder case, the DCW Chairperson had said that her protest would continue until the Central government gives assurance that rapists will be hanged within six months.

