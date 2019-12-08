The Debate
DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Writes To Amit Shah Seeking Time For Urgent Meet

General News

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Sunday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek an appointment for DCW members to meet him

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
DCW

On the sixth day of her indefinite hunger strike, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Sunday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an appointment for DCW members to meet him on an urgent basis, in light of a number of rape incidents across the country. In her letter, Maliwal also appealed to him to withdraw security from VIPs owing to the scarcity of police resources.

Maliwal's letter

READ | Cops Stopped Peaceful Activists March: DCW

Taking to microblogging site Maliwal said, "VIP leaders living in gun-guard security circles do not hear the screams of the burnt daughters because their families are safe. In a letter to Amit Shah, we have demanded the removal of the VIP security of all leaders. When they will fear about their daughters walking on the roads alone, they will wake from a state of slumber. "

READ | DCW's Swati Maliwal Speaks Out On The Hyderabad Encounter

Indefinite hunger strike

In the aftermath of the Hyderabad horror, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal started an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday over the Hyderabad rape and murder case, the DCW Chairperson had said that her protest would continue until the Central government gives assurance that rapists will be hanged within six months. 

READ  | Unnao: 'Rapists Should Be Hanged Within A Month' Demands DCW Chief After Victim's Death

READ | DCW Chief Urges Women MPs To Raise Women's Safety Issue In Parliament

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

