MP: 27-yr-old Likely To Be Country's First Differently-abled Sarpanch

A 27-year-old differently-abled person from Madhya Pradesh's Dansari village is likely to get elected as the sarpanch. The candidate is named Lalu and if he gets elected he will be India's first speech and hearing-impaired sarpanch. According to media reports, Dansari village in Madhya Pradesh was recently given the status of gram panchayat and the newly-constituted post of sarpanch is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Inspiring

Dansari village is located about 40 km from the city of Indore and has a population of nearly 1,000 people. As per reports, the villagers are saying that Lalu will get elected for the post of sarpanch unopposed as he is the only voter from the Scheduled Tribe category. The gram panchayat polls scheduled in the state have not been announced yet.

According to media reports, Lalu has been living with a family for almost 20 years now after his parents died when he was a child. Lalu is a bachelor and has been working as a farmer in the village. A social activist named Gyanendra Purohit communicated with Lalu in sign language where he asked him about the upcoming panchayat elections. As per reports, Lalu said that he is confident of winning the polls and will file his nomination papers for the post of sarpanch in the upcoming polls.

A local resident while talking to the press said that Lalu may not be well-educated but his behaviour is perfect for the post of sarpanch and that he will definitely do a good job for the village. The local resident is also associated with Lalu's election campaign. Other villagers are also promoting Lalu for the post of sarpanch and are extensively campaigning for him.

