Death Toll At Goa Hospital Mounts To 83 Due To 'logistic Issues' In Oxygen Supply

The death toll at Goa Medical College and Hospital continued to surge over the weekend as more people lost their lives due to the alleged 'logistic issues' in the Oxygen supply at the hospital. Over the last week, 83 COVID-19 patients have succumbed in the state-run medical facility due to fluctuations in Oxygen supply, as per official figures.

The family of the patients has alleged that a dip in the Oxygen supply, during the wee hours of the morning between 2 am and 6 am was noticed which is causing the loss of lives. GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar has denied the allegations stating that most patients were succumbing due to COVID pneumonia where oxygen is an important part of treatment. The toll began surging after 26 patients died on Tuesday, another 21 on Wednesday, 15 on Thursday, 13 on Friday and another 8 patients on Saturday.

Last week, the Goa government told the High Court that "logistic issues involved in manoeuvring tractors which carry oxygen, and (the) connecting of cylinders to manifold" had led to "fall of pressure in supply lines of oxygen to patients". A 20,000 kilolitre oxygen tank was commissioned for the hospital on Saturday after the toll mounted to 83.

Goa forms 3-member team to probe issue

On May 13, the state government formed a three-member committee to look into the issue of Oxygen supply in the Hospital. The Committee's Terms of Reference (ToR) are to determine the adequacy of GMC's oxygen supply, the quality of the oxygen supply chain, and the method of administering oxygen at GMC, with suggestions for improvement.

"The Competent Authority has decided to appoint three members for the Committee to inquire into the oxygen supply issues at GMC: Dr BK Mishra-Director-IIT Chairperson; Dr VN Jindal-Ex Dean GMC - Member and Dr Tariq Thomas, Secretary (UD)-Member, Convenor," the government said in its order.

Goa recorded 1,314 fresh infections of COVID-19 on Sunday which took the total case tally to 1,35,856. The number of recoveries so far rose to 1,05,505 with 3,793 COVID-19 patients recovering. 43 new deaths were recorded.

