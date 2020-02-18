UK MP Debbie Abrahams Spreading Misinformation On Her Visa Rejection: Government Sources

While the United Kingdom Parliamentarian Debbie Abrahams alleges that she was deported from India and was not granted Visa on Arrival, government sources have told Republic World that there is no such provision for UK citizens to get Visa on Arrival in India and also that her visit to India was aimed at Anti-India activities.

Read: Indian High Commission issues statement on Debbie Abrahams: 'She didn't hold a valid visa'

“Her e-Business Visa was revoked on February 14, 2020, on account of her indulging in activities which went against India's national interest. The rejection of the e-Business Visa was intimated to her on the same day”, sources said.

Sources say that Debbie Abrahams was granted an e-Business Visa on October 7, 2019, which was valid till October 5, 2020, and was given to her to attend business meetings. “In any case, previously issued e-Business Visa meant for business meetings, can't be used for visiting “family and friends”, as claimed by her. This is not permitted as per the rules and a separate visa request has to be made”, the sources said.

Read: 'Rulebook & due process followed': MHA sources on UK MP Debbie Abrahams being deported

The grant or rejection of the visa is the sovereign right of any country, and the government of India reserves the right to grant/reject the visa to any foreign national. “Grant, rejection, revocation of visa / electronic travel authorization is the sovereign right of any country”, the sources said.

'Politely requested to leave'

Sources said that when Abrahams arrived in India she was not in the possession of a valid Indian visit and she was “politely requested to return”. Abrahams was not in the possession of a valid visa at the time of her travel to India and she was accordingly requested to return, sources said.

Read: Pak proxy; clasp with ISI: Cong's Singhvi backs Modi govt deporting UK MP Debbie Abrahams

Adding that there was no provision of 'visa on arrival' for UK nationals at the airport. Sources said that Abrahams had violated several rules of the visa that was issued to her. Sources also say that Abrahams has been indulged in several Anti-India Activities as she has been openly working on the behest of Pakistan in spreading the fake narrative on Kashmir.

“Ms. Abrahams has been indulged in several anti-India activities and has been spreading misinformation as far as Kashmir is concerned. Though she calls herself a pro-human rights activist, she has kept her eyes and ears shut when it comes to gross human rights violations in PoK, Baluchistan and the forced conversion of Hindu girls in Pakistan” a source said.

Read: Deported British MP Debbie Abrahams not aware of visa cancellation; will go to Pakistan