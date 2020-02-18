Pak Proxy; Clasp With ISI: Cong's Singhvi Backs Modi Govt Deporting UK MP Debbie Abrahams

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi backed the Modi government's decision to deport British Labour Party MP Debbie Abrahams from Delhi. In a tweet on Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha member alleged that Abrahams is a "Pakistani proxy" and suggested she has close ties with the Pakistani spy agency ISI (Inter Sevices Intelligence).

The deportation of Debbie Abrahams by India was indeed necessary, as she is not just an MP, but a Pak proxy known for her clasp with e Pak govt and ISI. Every attempt that tries to attack India's sovereignty must be thwarted.#Kashmir#DebbieAbrahams — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 18, 2020

Debbie Abrahams not aware of visa cancellation

After being denied entry into India on Monday, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Debbie Abrahams admitted that she was not aware of her visa being cancelled. She also stated that if she had known earlier she would have made alternative arrangements. Earlier, Abrahams also issued a formal statement claiming having suffered an ordeal just as she was being deported to Dubai.

Speaking to Republic TV, Abrahams said, "No, I wasn't aware that my visa was cancelled. I would have made alternative arrangements because I obviously have the option of flying on a visa on arrival. I was not aware, I am still not aware. I have access to my parliamentary emails and I have no contact in that."

Abrahams' stance on Kashmir

Representing the constituency of Oldham East and Saddleworth since January 2011, Abrahams is the Chair of the British Parliament’s All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group. As per the website, its purpose is to support the right of Kashmiri people to self-determination and to highlight the abuses of human rights in Kashmir. After the abrogation of Article 370, she wrote to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab asking whether UK would raise the matter at the UN Security Council meeting in September 2019.

On February 4, 2020, she participated in the Kashmir Solidarity Day seminar in London. The event also witnessed the participation of Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, the Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK and Sardar Masood Khan, the ‘President’ of PoK. The seminar was organised by the Women Council of Jammu Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International.

