Lower Pollution Levels Slowing Down Spread Of COVID: Doctor From Gangaram Hospital

The Chairperson for Centre for Chest Surgery at Sir Gangaram Hospital Dr Arvind Kumar on Sunday claimed that the decreased pollution levels since the lockdown has been imposed is one of the reasons for slowing down the spread of Coronavirus. According to him, pollution is causing ailments that have higher mortality, leading to an increase in deaths and infection.

He added that the link between air pollution and an increase in lung diseases, hypertension, paralysis, and many such ailments have already been established in various studies. "Air pollution leads to higher incidents of lung diseases. Coronavirus is just an addition in the list of infections which people suffering from chest diseases are prone to," said Dr Kumar.

He further said, "The admission due to heart disease, paralysis, COPD, Asthma, all the acute emergencies have reduced by at least 30 to 40 pc. It is an established fact that relationship directly between higher 2.5 and incidents of cardiac arrests. Every time there is an increase in 10mg in PM 2.5 there is a consequential increase in cardiac mortality."

Meanwhile, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), New Delhi-- which has been one of the worst-hit due to pollution, has observed satisfactory reduction of PM 2.5 and PM 10.

India extends lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued a notification extending the nationwide lockdown by two weeks from May 4. The notification states the considerable relaxations in districts falling in green and orange zones allowed by MHA, will continue to remain in place.

The Union Health Ministry has divided all districts across the nation as red (classified based on total active cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance), orange (those neither in green or red zones), and green zones (Zero cases for past 21 days).

COVID-19 crisis in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 39,980, including 28,046 active cases. While 1,301 deaths have been reported overall, around 10,633 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

