Kerala: 2 new COVID-19 Cases Reported, Active Cases At 96; state To Delay Sale Of Liquor

The state of Kerala has been leading in the battle against Coronavirus with only 96 active cases which are being treated at present. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that the two fresh cases reported are from - Wayanad and Kannur. Highlighting the state government's efforts, the Chief Minister informed that total 80 hotspots have been identified in the state and arrangements for people stranded in other states are also in place. Out of the 498 cases reported in the state till date, 392 have recovered from the deadly virus.

With the Centre permitting inter-state movement of stranded persons, Vijayan informed that a proper medical check-up will be carried out after the migrants arrive and people with symptoms will be quarantined. He added that the state had demanded to allow special non-stop trains for the guest labourers after which the first train left yesterday, while Kerala awaits a NOC from other states regarding the same. The Chief Minister also stated that ward-level monitoring committees will be set up from local bodies, police, resident associations, to ensure the safety of senior citizens and kids as lockdown relaxations come into effect.

To delay start of liquor sale

After extending the lockdown till May 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced certain relaxations including reopening of liquor shops. However, the Kerala government on Saturday decided to restrict the sale of liquor for the time being despite Centre's nod. CM Vijayan stated that it is just a temporary measure adding that barber shops and beauty parlours shall also remain shut.

Based on the national criterion, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts are in green zone; Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Idukki, Kasargode and Wayanad in the orange zone; and Kannur and Kottayam in the red zone.

Following Centre's relaxation orders, Vijayan stated that no public transport will be allowed to ply while in green and orange zones, all shops can open from 7 a.m. to 7.30 p.m,, but no malls and such establishments. Inter-district travel has been permitted as well as private vehicles in green and orange zones with limited people have been allowed.

