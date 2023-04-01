RSS Files Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi Over 'Kauravas Of The 21st Century' Comment

A defamation complaint has been filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker in a Haridwar court for calling terming their organisation as “Kauravas of the 21st century”.

As per the lawyer of RSS worker Kamal Bhadauria, his client had lodged the complaint in the court under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for derogatory remarks against the RSS.

Rahul made the statement on January 9

On January 9, Rahul during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana said that, "Kauravas of the 21st century wear Khakhi half-pants and run ‘shakhas’. Besides them stand two to three richest people of the country.”

Judge Shiv Singh asked plaintiff to be present for an advance hearing on April 12, and filed the case in a case sentence form.

RSS worker's lawyer while speaking with the media said, "Rahul Gandhi compared the RSS to the Kauravas of the 21st century. It is his indecent speech which reveals his mindset. RSS is such an organization that whenever there has been a calamity in the country, it has come forward to help.”

As per Bhadauria, the hearing into the matter is said to take place April 12. He said, "A defamation case has been filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by RSS worker Kamal Bhadauria in Haridwar court. The hearing is on April 12. Rahul Gandhi said in Haryana that RSS is the Kaurava of 21st century.”

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha after he was convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat, in a defamation case on March 24.